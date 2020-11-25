Biotech IPOs close to beating Covid-19

Less than nine months after Covid-19 became an unwelcome household word, the virus may be close to being vanquished. A number of biotech IPOs are key players in vaccine development.



Most prominent is headline grabber Moderna (MRNA), which went public in December 2018. However, BioNTech (BNTX), an October 2019 IPO, and Pfizer may be first to get FDA approval. Vir Biotechnology (VIR; October 2019) and CureVac (CVAC; August 2020) have vaccines in late stage development. CureVac’s vaccine showed evidence of producing both antibody and T cell responses, which infectious disease scientists believe is key to durable immunity.



The success of this multinational effort will make next Thanksgiving a far more joyous occasion!



