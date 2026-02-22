Biotech Investor Adds $3 Million to Krystal Biotech as Revenue Hits $389 Million in 2025

Key Points

Redmile Group bought 16,317 shares of Krystal Biotech; the estimated trade size was $3.43 million based on average closing prices in the fourth quarter.

The quarter-end value of the Krystal Biotech position increased by $50.33 million, reflecting both trading and price movement effects.

At quarter-end, Redmile held 677,705 shares of Krystal Biotech, valued at $167.08 million.

The Krystal Biotech stake makes up 12.3% of Redmile’s 13F AUM.

10 stocks we like better than Krystal Biotech ›

Redmile Group reported a purchase of 16,317 shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) in its February 17, 2026, SEC filing, with the estimated transaction value at $3.43 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 17, 2026, Redmile Group increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 16,317 shares. The estimated transaction value was $3.43 million, calculated using the average closing price for the fourth quarter of 2025. The total value of Redmile’s stake in Krystal Biotech at quarter-end rose by $50.33 million, driven by both share purchases and price appreciation.

What else to know

This was a net purchase; Krystal Biotech now represents 12.3% of Redmile’s 13F-reportable AUM after the filing.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ:SRRK: $229.98 million (16.9% of AUM) NASDAQ:KRYS: $167.08 million (12.3% of AUM) NASDAQ:NRIX: $153.54 million (11.3% of AUM) NASDAQ:STOK: $128.04 million (9.4% of AUM) NASDAQ:IMNM: $122.83 million (9.0% of AUM)

As of Friday, shares of Krystal Biotech were trading at $261.80, up 44% over the past year and well outperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 13% gain in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of Friday) $261.80 Market Capitalization $7.6 billion Revenue (TTM) $373.2 million Net Income (TTM) $198.9 million

Company snapshot

Krystal Biotech develops and commercializes gene therapies targeting rare and serious skin diseases, with lead product beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) in late-stage clinical trials for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

The company is developing proprietary redosable gene therapies, leveraging a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates.

Krystal Biotech is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and focuses on both dermatological and respiratory indications.

Krystal Biotech is a biotechnology company focused on innovative gene therapy solutions for underserved rare disease markets. The company’s strategy centers on advancing a differentiated pipeline of redosable gene therapies, targeting both dermatological and respiratory indications. With a strong clinical-stage portfolio and a focus on commercialization, Krystal Biotech aims to address significant unmet medical needs and establish a leadership position in gene therapy for rare diseases.

What this transaction means for investors

Profitable biotech is rare, and that’s part of what makes this accumulation notable. Krystal is no longer a pre-revenue story. Fourth-quarter VYJUVEK revenue reached $107.1 million, contributing to $389.1 million in full-year 2025 product sales, with a gross margin at 94%. Net income for the year climbed to $204.8 million, more than double the prior year, while cash and investments ended 2025 at $955.9 million. That balance sheet strength matters in a sector where dilution is common.

This fund already runs a concentrated biotech portfolio. Scholar Rock sits near 17% of assets, and Krystal now represents roughly 12%—allocations that very seemingly reflect conviction in commercial-stage rare disease platforms with pipeline depth.

Shares are up about 44% over the past year, well ahead of the S&P 500. Yet the valuation case hinges less on momentum and more on durability. VYJUVEK uptake continues globally, and the pipeline spans respiratory, ophthalmology, oncology, and dermatology indications.

Should you buy stock in Krystal Biotech right now?

Before you buy stock in Krystal Biotech, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Krystal Biotech wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $424,262!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,163,635!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 904% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 22, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Krystal Biotech. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.