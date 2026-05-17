This Biotech Has a June 30 FDA Catalyst. A Fund Just Cut Its Stake by $7 Million

Key Points

HighVista Strategies sold 238,243 shares of Viridian Therapeutics; the estimated trade size was $7.08 million based on average closing prices from January through March 2026.

The quarter-end position value decreased by $8.97 million, reflecting both the share sale and stock price changes during the period.

The move represents a 1.95% change in HighVista's 13F reportable assets under management.

Post-trade, HighVista holds 134,229 shares valued at $2.63 million.

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HighVista Strategies reported a sale of 238,243 shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) in its May 15, 2026, SEC filing, an estimated $7.08 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated May 15, 2026, HighVista Strategies reduced its stake in Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) by 238,243 shares during the first quarter. The estimated value of shares sold was about $7.08 million, based on the period's average closing price. After accounting for stock price movements, the quarter-end value of the position declined by $8.97 million.

What else to know

Top holdings after this filing: NYSEMKT:DBC: $30.61 million (8.5% of AUM) NASDAQ:ABVX: $12.61 million (3.5% of AUM) NASDAQ:PRAX: $8.48 million (2.3% of AUM) NASDAQ:COGT: $7.58 million (2.1% of AUM) NASDAQ:SYRE: $7.38 million (2.0% of AUM)

As of May 14, 2026, shares of Viridian Therapeutics were priced at $17.43, up about 35% over the past year and well outperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 25% gain.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $70.85 million Net Income (TTM) ($342.6 million) Price (as of market close 2026-05-14) $17.43 One-Year Price Change 35%

Company snapshot

Viridian Therapeutics develops monoclonal antibody therapies, including VRDN-001, VRDN-002, and VRDN-003, primarily targeting thyroid eye disease (TED).

The firm operates a biotechnology business model focused on research, clinical development, and out-licensing or commercialization of proprietary therapeutic candidates.

It targets patients with serious diseases, with a primary focus on the healthcare and biotechnology sectors.

Viridian Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of antibody-based therapies for serious diseases, with an emphasis on thyroid eye disease. The company leverages advanced monoclonal antibody technology to address unmet medical needs in its target markets. Its strategic focus on innovative biologics positions it to compete in the evolving landscape of specialty therapeutics.

What this transaction means for investors

Viridian has climbed roughly 35% over the past year, and with a June 30 FDA decision looming for lead therapy veligrotug, some investors may be locking in gains. The company also faced some pressure right at the end of last quarter, with shares falling over 30% after the firm reported Phase 3 TED data that was positive, but fell short of expectations.



Still, the broader business momentum continues to look solid. Earlier this month, Viridian said it is “launch-ready” ahead of veligrotug’s PDUFA date and highlighted positive Phase 3 data for subcutaneous candidate elegrobart in both active and chronic thyroid eye disease. Management believes elegrobart could become the first subcutaneous autoinjector treatment for TED, potentially giving the company a differentiated commercial angle in a market currently dominated by infusions.



For long-term investors, the story now increasingly hinges on execution. A successful FDA approval and launch could materially reshape Viridian’s profile from a development-stage biotech into a commercial rare disease player.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.