Biotech group Philogen eyes Milan IPO in Q1

MILAN, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Italian-Swiss biotechnology company Philogen said on Monday it aims to float around 10% of its shares on the Milan stock exchange, in the first initial public offering (IPO) on Italy's main market this year after a poor 2020.

In 2020 only 706 million euros ($852.92 million) were raised through IPOs in Italy. The offer by Italian filter maker GVS GVS.MI was the only listing on Milan's main market last year, raising 570 million euros in June.

Philogen aims to offer up to 4,061,111 new shares in an IPO expected in the first quarter of 2021, the company said in a statement sent to investors.

The group, which is engaged in the discovery and development of biopharmaceutical products for the treatment of life-threatening conditions, mainly anti-cancer drugs, said it would use the offer's proceeds to complete some Phase III studies and develop new products.

Goldman Sachs International and Mediobanca MDBI.MI are the joint global coordinators for the IPO.

($1 = 0.8277 euros)

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

((elisa.anzolin@thomsonreuters.com; 0039 0266129692;))

