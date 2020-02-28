Biotech group Novacyt announces deals for coronavirus test product
PARIS, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Biotechnology company Novacyt ALNOV.PA, NCYT.L on Friday announced deals for its "Primerdesign" product which is aimed at testing for the coronavirus currently afflicting China and other parts of the world.
Novacyt said it had signed its first major distribution agreement for the COVID-19 coronavirus test with a global life sciences company to supply the test to two Asian territories outside mainland China.
It added that initial sales from this, which are subject to local emergency use approval, were anticipated to total 2.1 million pounds ($2.73 million) in the first six months of the agreement.
Novacyt also announced a manufacturing deal with an unnamed U.S. healthcare company.
"The two contracts announced today reinforce how quickly the response to this virus is developing and shows our commitment to support these efforts anywhere in the world," Novacyt CEO Graham Mullis said.
($1 = 0.7696 pounds)
