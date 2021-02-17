Biotech group Biophytis to recruit more patients for COVID-19 treatment trial

Contributor
Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Published

Biotechnology group Biophytis said it had received regulatory approval in France and Belgium to recruit more patients for a study of Sarconeos as a potential treatment for breathing problems associated with COVID-19.

PARIS, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Biotechnology group Biophytis ALBPS.PA said it had received regulatory approval in France and Belgium to recruit more patients for a study of Sarconeos as a potential treatment for breathing problems associated with COVID-19.

"We are extremely pleased that Part 2 of the COVA Study has now also been authorised in France and Belgium," Biophytis CEO Stanislas Veillet said in a statement on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Jason Neely)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More