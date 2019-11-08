Biotech Funds Are Beating the Market, but Investors Are Still Bailing Out

PiperJaffray analyst Christopher J. Raymond says investors took a net $99 million out of healthcare/biotech-dedicated funds in the week ended on Wednesday. Assets have flowed out of the sample of funds he tracks in 11 of the past 12 weeks.

Biotech stocks have been beating the market since the start of October, but investors are still pulling their money from funds that focus on the stocks.

In his weekly note on the flow of money into and out of those funds, PiperJaffray analyst Christopher J. Raymond wrote Thursday that investors took a net $99 million out of healthcare/biotech-dedicated funds in the one-week period ended on Wednesday. Assets have flowed out of the sample of 115 funds and ETFs that Raymond tracks in 11 of the past 12 weeks.

“As we see it, this is a key dynamic to monitor as periods of net inflows historically correspond with biotech outperformance while periods of net outflows correspond with sector underperformance,” Raymond wrote.

Roughly $3.4 billion has left the funds during that 12-week period, and $8.7 billion has departed so far this year. The funds, tracked by Lipper/AMG Data Services, manage $74 billion in assets.

The latest outflows come amid a resurgence for biotech stocks. The iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF (ticker: IBB), which tracks the sector, is up 8.9% since the start of October, beating the S&P 500, which is up 3.8% over the same period.

The sector’s performance has been buoyed by Biogen (BIIB), up 23.2% since the start of October after the company reversed an earlier decision to abandon an experimental Alzheimer’s disease drug, and said it planned to submit the drug for regulatory approval.

Amgen (AMGN) is up 12.7% over the same period, while Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) has gained 17.8%.

“Seemingly the new normal,” Raymond wrote about the continuing outflows.

Write to Josh Nathan-Kazis at josh.nathan-kazis@barrons.com

