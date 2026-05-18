Biotech Fund Sells $44.5 Million Erasca Stake After Massive 700% Rally

Key Points

Sold 3,766,393 shares of Erasca; estimated trade value $44.52 million (based on average close in Q1 2026).

Quarter-end value of Erasca stake increased by $115.48 million, reflecting both trading and price movement.

Transaction equated to 0.91% of Paradigm Biocapital Advisors’ reportable 13F assets under management (AUM).

Post-trade, fund held 10,392,702 shares of Erasca worth $168.15 million.

The Erasca position now comprises 3.44% of 13F AUM, placing it outside Paradigm Biocapital Advisors’ top five holdings.

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On May 15, 2026, Paradigm Biocapital Advisors disclosed in an SEC filing that it sold 3,766,393 shares of Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) in the first quarter, an estimated $44.52 million transaction based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a May 15, 2026, SEC filing, Paradigm Biocapital Advisors reduced its holding in Erasca by 3,766,393 shares during the first quarter of 2026. The estimated value of the shares sold was $44.52 million, calculated using the mean unadjusted closing price for the quarter. The quarter-end value of the position, after accounting for price appreciation, was $168.15 million.

What else to know

Paradigm Biocapital Advisors’ Erasca stake now represents 3.44% of its 13F AUM following the reduction.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: ACLX: $662.97 million (13.5% of AUM) NASDAQ: RVMD: $647.27 million (13.2% of AUM) NASDAQ: NUVL: $545.49 million (11.1% of AUM) NASDAQ: PCVX: $278.52 million (5.7% of AUM) NASDAQ: EWTX: $232.00 million (4.7% of AUM)

As of May 14, 2026, Erasca shares were priced at $10.37, up 716.5% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 689.24 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-05-14) $10.37 Market Capitalization $3.18 billion Net Income (TTM) ($277.02 million) One-Year Price Change 716.54%

Company snapshot

Develops targeted oncology therapies, including ERAS-007 (ERK1/2 inhibitor), ERAS-601 (SHP2 inhibitor), and ERAS-801 (CNS-penetrant EGFR inhibitor) for cancers driven by the RAS/MAPK pathway.

Operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical model focused on advancing proprietary drug candidates through clinical trials, with future revenue expected from product commercialization and potential licensing agreements.

Targets healthcare providers, oncologists, and biopharma partners addressing patients with non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and recurrent glioblastoma multiforme.

Erasca is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of therapies for RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's strategy centers on advancing a pipeline of novel, targeted oncology candidates addressing significant unmet needs in solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. With a focus on innovation in precision medicine, Erasca aims to establish a competitive edge through differentiated drug mechanisms and a robust clinical development program.

What this transaction means for investors

Selling a biotech stock after a massive rally is often about locking in gains before volatility strikes. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors, a biotech-focused investment firm, cut its Erasca position by about one-quarter in Q1, after the stock surged over 700% in the prior year.

Erasca develops experimental cancer drugs targeting RAS mutations, which drive many aggressive tumors. Its lead candidate, ERAS-0015, showed promising early trial results in lung and pancreatic cancer patients, with response rates significantly outperforming competitors. The strong data drove the massive stock rally.

The challenge with early-stage biotech investing is that positive trial data can reverse quickly. In late April, just after Q1 ended, a patient died from severe lung inflammation during the trial, and a competitor filed patent infringement claims. The stock dropped 46% in a single day, erasing billions in market value.

For investors, this illustrates the timing risk in biotech investing. Even when science looks promising, clinical setbacks can materialize suddenly. Paradigm captured the 700% gain by selling before the negative news hit. That's difficult to time consistently, but it shows why profit-taking matters after explosive runs in speculative stocks.

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Sara Appino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.