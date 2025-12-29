This Biotech Fund Exited an $8 Million Edgewise Stake as the Stock Slid Double Digits

Key Points

California-based Foresite Capital Management VI sold 585,000 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the third quarter.

The overall position value fell by about $7.67 million from the previous period.

The move marked a full exit from EWTX, with the position previously accounting for about 4.31% of the fund's AUM.

California-based Foresite Capital Management VI fully exited Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) in the quarter ended September 30, reducing its position by 585,000 shares worth about $7.67 million.

What Happened

According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission dated November 14, Foresite Capital Management VI LLC sold its entire stake in Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) during the third quarter. The trade amounted to an estimated $7.67 million based on quarterly average pricing, and the fund reported no remaining shares in the company as of September 30.

What Else to Know

Edgewise Therapeutics was previously about 4.3% of AUM in the prior quarter.

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ:CGON: $89.48 million (34.6% of AUM)

NASDAQ:RAPT: $40.30 million (15.6% of AUM)

NASDAQ:CNTA: $31.86 million (12.3% of AUM)

NASDAQ:VSTM: $23.09 million (8.9% of AUM)

NASDAQ:ALMS: $16.95 million (6.5% of AUM)

As of Monday, shares of Edgewise Therapeutics were priced at $24.62, down about 14% over the past year and well underperforming the S&P 500, which is instead up about 15.5% in the same period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of Monday) $24.62 Market capitalization $2.61 billion Net income (TTM) ($157.24 million) One-year price change (14%)

Company Snapshot

Edgewise Therapeutics develops small-molecule therapies targeting musculoskeletal diseases, with its lead product candidate EDG-5506 focused on Duchenne and Becker muscular dystrophy.

The company operates a research-driven business model, generating value through the development and clinical advancement of proprietary drug candidates; as of the latest period, it has not generated commercial revenue.

Primary customers will be patients with genetically defined muscle disorders, with healthcare providers and specialty clinics serving as the main channels upon commercialization.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in precision medicines for rare muscle disorders. The company's strategy centers on advancing a pipeline of small molecule therapeutics that address the underlying causes of dystrophinopathies. With a focus on innovation and targeted drug development, Edgewise aims to establish a competitive position in the treatment of neuromuscular diseases.

Foolish Take

Foresite’s move here highlights how capital discipline shifts when volatility perhaps becomes a bit too pronounced. Edgewise has spent much of 2025 testing investor conviction, with shares sliding as much as 40% from earlier highs as the company announced a $200 million underwritten offering in April. That selloff began well before the third quarter and set the backdrop for a market that was already on edge.



By quarter-end, the stock was still down year over year, even as the company reported a strong balance sheet with roughly $563 million in cash and marketable securities -- albeit no commercial revenue to lean on. Third-quarter net losses, meanwhile, widened to about $40.7 million, driven by higher R&D spend as Edgewise advanced multiple late-stage and mid-stage programs, including sevasemten and its expanding cardiac pipeline.



Ultimately, the exit itself does not signal a broken story, but it does reflect a recalibration. This fund’s remaining portfolio is heavily concentrated in early-stage biotech, suggesting Edgewise was no longer the risk-reward they wanted to size through a prolonged clinical timeline.

Glossary

Exited: When an investor sells all holdings in a particular investment or company.

Assets Under Management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed by a fund or investment firm.

Reportable assets: Assets that must be disclosed in regulatory filings, typically above a certain threshold.

Stake: The ownership interest or number of shares held in a company by an investor or fund.

Exposure: The degree to which a portfolio is invested in a particular asset, sector, or company.

Clinical-stage: Refers to a biopharmaceutical company whose products are still being tested in human clinical trials and not yet approved for sale.

Small molecule therapies: Medications composed of low molecular weight compounds, often administered orally, that can enter cells easily.

Duchenne and Becker muscular dystrophy: Genetic disorders causing progressive muscle weakness and degeneration, primarily affecting boys.

Proprietary drug candidates: Medicines developed and owned by a company, often protected by patents.

Dystrophinopathies: A group of genetic disorders caused by mutations affecting the dystrophin protein, leading to muscle diseases.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Commercialization: The process of bringing a new product or drug to market and generating revenue from sales.



