This Biotech Fund Exited an $8 Million Edgewise Stake as the Stock Slid Double Digits

Key Points
California-based Foresite Capital Management VI sold 585,000 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the third quarter.
The overall position value fell by about $7.67 million from the previous period.
The move marked a full exit from EWTX, with the position previously accounting for about 4.31% of the fund's AUM.
- These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›
California-based Foresite Capital Management VI fully exited Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) in the quarter ended September 30, reducing its position by 585,000 shares worth about $7.67 million.
What Happened
According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission dated November 14, Foresite Capital Management VI LLC sold its entire stake in Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) during the third quarter. The trade amounted to an estimated $7.67 million based on quarterly average pricing, and the fund reported no remaining shares in the company as of September 30.
What Else to Know
Edgewise Therapeutics was previously about 4.3% of AUM in the prior quarter.
Top holdings after the filing:
- NASDAQ:CGON: $89.48 million (34.6% of AUM)
- NASDAQ:RAPT: $40.30 million (15.6% of AUM)
- NASDAQ:CNTA: $31.86 million (12.3% of AUM)
- NASDAQ:VSTM: $23.09 million (8.9% of AUM)
- NASDAQ:ALMS: $16.95 million (6.5% of AUM)
As of Monday, shares of Edgewise Therapeutics were priced at $24.62, down about 14% over the past year and well underperforming the S&P 500, which is instead up about 15.5% in the same period.
Company Overview
|Metric
|Value
|Price (as of Monday)
|$24.62
|Market capitalization
|$2.61 billion
|Net income (TTM)
|($157.24 million)
|One-year price change
|(14%)
Company Snapshot
- Edgewise Therapeutics develops small-molecule therapies targeting musculoskeletal diseases, with its lead product candidate EDG-5506 focused on Duchenne and Becker muscular dystrophy.
- The company operates a research-driven business model, generating value through the development and clinical advancement of proprietary drug candidates; as of the latest period, it has not generated commercial revenue.
- Primary customers will be patients with genetically defined muscle disorders, with healthcare providers and specialty clinics serving as the main channels upon commercialization.
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in precision medicines for rare muscle disorders. The company's strategy centers on advancing a pipeline of small molecule therapeutics that address the underlying causes of dystrophinopathies. With a focus on innovation and targeted drug development, Edgewise aims to establish a competitive position in the treatment of neuromuscular diseases.
Foolish Take
Foresite’s move here highlights how capital discipline shifts when volatility perhaps becomes a bit too pronounced. Edgewise has spent much of 2025 testing investor conviction, with shares sliding as much as 40% from earlier highs as the company announced a $200 million underwritten offering in April. That selloff began well before the third quarter and set the backdrop for a market that was already on edge.
By quarter-end, the stock was still down year over year, even as the company reported a strong balance sheet with roughly $563 million in cash and marketable securities -- albeit no commercial revenue to lean on. Third-quarter net losses, meanwhile, widened to about $40.7 million, driven by higher R&D spend as Edgewise advanced multiple late-stage and mid-stage programs, including sevasemten and its expanding cardiac pipeline.
Ultimately, the exit itself does not signal a broken story, but it does reflect a recalibration. This fund’s remaining portfolio is heavily concentrated in early-stage biotech, suggesting Edgewise was no longer the risk-reward they wanted to size through a prolonged clinical timeline.
Glossary
Exited: When an investor sells all holdings in a particular investment or company.
Assets Under Management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed by a fund or investment firm.
Reportable assets: Assets that must be disclosed in regulatory filings, typically above a certain threshold.
Stake: The ownership interest or number of shares held in a company by an investor or fund.
Exposure: The degree to which a portfolio is invested in a particular asset, sector, or company.
Clinical-stage: Refers to a biopharmaceutical company whose products are still being tested in human clinical trials and not yet approved for sale.
Small molecule therapies: Medications composed of low molecular weight compounds, often administered orally, that can enter cells easily.
Duchenne and Becker muscular dystrophy: Genetic disorders causing progressive muscle weakness and degeneration, primarily affecting boys.
Proprietary drug candidates: Medicines developed and owned by a company, often protected by patents.
Dystrophinopathies: A group of genetic disorders caused by mutations affecting the dystrophin protein, leading to muscle diseases.
TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.
Commercialization: The process of bringing a new product or drug to market and generating revenue from sales.
Where to invest $1,000 right now
When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 991%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500.
They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.
*Stock Advisor returns as of December 29, 2025.
The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Centessa Pharmaceuticals Plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.