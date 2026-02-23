Biotech Fund Dumps $84 Million of Nuvalent With Stock Up 29%

Key Points

Commodore Capital reduced its Nuvalent stake by 850,000 shares in the fourth quarter; the estimated trade size was $83.81 million based on quarterly average pricing.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value dropped by $65.75 million, reflecting both share sales and stock price movement.

The fund now holds 550,000 Nuvalent shares worth $55.32 million at quarter's end.

10 stocks we like better than Nuvalent ›

Commodore Capital reported a sale of 850,000 shares of Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) in its latest SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, with the estimated transaction value at $83.81 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 17, 2026, Commodore Capital sold 850,000 shares of Nuvalent during the fourth quarter of 2025. The estimated value of these sales was $83.81 million based on the average closing price for the period. The stake’s quarter-end value declined by $65.75 million, a figure that includes the impact of both trading and price changes.

What else to know

This was a net sale, reducing Nuvalent’s share of 13F AUM from 9.26% before the quarter to 3.68% after.

Top five holdings after the filing: NASDAQ:RLAY: $143.82 million (9.57% of AUM) NASDAQ:ALKS: $99.33 million (6.61% of AUM) NASDAQ:TYRA: $88.73 million (5.91% of AUM) NASDAQ:XENE: $80.68 million (5.37% of AUM) NASDAQ:SYRE: $78.24 million (5.21% of AUM)

As of February 17, 2026, Nuvalent shares were priced at $102.24, up 29% over the previous year and well outperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 13% gain in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-02-17) $102.24 Market capitalization $7.43 billion Net income (TTM) ($381.44 million) One-year price change 29.11%

Company snapshot

Nuvalent develops targeted therapies for cancer, with lead product candidates NVL-520 (a ROS1-selective inhibitor) and NVL-655 (an ALK-selective inhibitor) currently in early-stage clinical trials.

The company operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical model, investing in research and development to advance novel oncology treatments, with future revenue potential dependent on successful regulatory approval and commercialization.

Nuvalent targets oncologists and healthcare providers treating patients with cancers driven by specific genetic mutations, focusing on unmet needs in the oncology market.

Nuvalent, Inc. is a Cambridge-based biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of precision therapies for cancer. The company leverages its expertise in kinase inhibitor design to address resistance and central nervous system challenges in targeted oncology. With a pipeline of differentiated clinical candidates, Nuvalent aims to deliver transformative therapies for patients with limited treatment options.

What this transaction means for investors

Cutting Nuvalent from 9% of assets to 4% in a single quarter looks like a statement about risk tolerance after a run.



To be clear, however, Nuvalent is not a broken story. The company ended 2025 with roughly $1.4 billion in cash and expects runway into 2029. The FDA has accepted its NDA for zidesamtinib in ROS1 positive non small cell lung cancer, with a PDUFA date set for September 18, and an ALK program filing planned in the first half of this year. Those are tangible catalysts.



Shares sit above $100 after a 29% one year gain. And for a fund that concentrates in early stage names like Relay, Tyra and Xene, trimming into strength can be about capital recycling, not lost faith.



Ultimately, long-term investors should focus on two questions. Does Nuvalent convert regulatory momentum into commercial execution in 2026. And can its pipeline sustain growth beyond the first launch. If the answer is yes, volatility around ownership changes may end up looking like noise, not signal.

Should you buy stock in Nuvalent right now?

Before you buy stock in Nuvalent, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nuvalent wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $424,262!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,163,635!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 904% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 23, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alkermes Plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.