Biotech Fund Doubles Down With $49 Million Scholar Rock Buy as Shares Climb 26%

Redmile Group added 1,316,390 shares of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation in the fourth quarter; the estimated trade value was $49.37 million based on quarterly average prices.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value rose by $84.58 million, reflecting both new purchases and stock price changes.

The post-trade stake totaled 5,220,846 shares valued at $229.98 million.

Redmile Group disclosed a buy of 1,316,390 shares of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) in a February 17, 2026, SEC filing, with the estimated transaction value at $49.37 million based on quarterly average pricing.

Redmile Group’s buy lifts its stake in Scholar Rock Holding Corporation to 16.94% of the fund’s 13F reportable assets under management.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ:SRRK: $229.98 million (16.9% of AUM) NASDAQ:KRYS: $167.08 million (12.3% of AUM) NASDAQ:NRIX: $153.54 million (11.3% of AUM) NASDAQ:STOK: $128.04 million (9.4% of AUM) NASDAQ:IMNM: $122.83 million (9.0% of AUM)

As of February 17, 2026, shares of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation were priced at $46.45, up 25.7% over the past year and outperforming the S&P 500 by 13.39 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-02-17) $46.45 Market Capitalization $4.78 billion Net Income (TTM) $-353.43 million One-Year Price Change 25.71%

Company snapshot

Scholar Rock Holding develops biopharmaceutical products targeting serious diseases, including Apitegromab for spinal muscular atrophy and SRK-181 for cancer therapy resistance.

The firm operates a research-driven model focused on discovering and advancing protein growth factor inhibitors, with revenue potential from product commercialization and strategic collaborations.

It serves patients with neuromuscular disorders, cancer, and fibrotic diseases, targeting healthcare providers and biopharmaceutical partners.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of therapies that modulate protein growth factor signaling. The company leverages a proprietary platform to address unmet medical needs in neuromuscular, oncological, and fibrotic indications. Strategic collaborations and a focused pipeline position Scholar Rock to capitalize on innovative science in high-impact therapeutic areas.

What this transaction means for investors

This purchase signals a willingness to lean into that volatility rather than trim around it. Scholar Rock enters 2026 with a clear catalyst path. According to an announcement last month, the company plans a Biologics License Application resubmission for apitegromab in spinal muscular atrophy and anticipates a potential U.S. launch following approval this year. It also has approximately $365 million in cash as of December 31, with runway projected into 2027. That balance sheet reduces near-term dilution risk, a key consideration for long-term biotech investors.



Unlike diversified portfolios, this fund concentrates heavily in clinical-stage names. Scholar Rock now represents roughly 17% of assets, alongside other high-conviction biotech positions. That concentration amplifies both upside and binary risk.



Shares are up about 26% over the past year, modestly beating the broader market and suggesting investors are already assigning value to regulatory progress and pipeline depth. Beyond apitegromab, programs in FSHD and the SRK-439 myostatin inhibitor expand optionality.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Krystal Biotech. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

