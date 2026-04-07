Biotech Fund BVF Trims MoonLake Stake, Sells $63M in Shares

Key Points

BVF sold 3,750,000 shares for a transaction value of approximately $62.96 million on April 2, 2026.

The sale represented 78.30% of BVF's direct holdings, reducing direct ownership to 1,039,238 shares.

All shares were sold from direct holdings; no indirect or derivative shares were involved in this transaction.

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On April 2, 2026, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) BVF Partners L.P. reported the direct sale of 3,750,000 shares of Common Stock for a total consideration of approximately $62.96 million, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 3,750,000 Transaction value $62.96 million Post-transaction shares 15,941,695 Post-transaction value $267.66 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($16.79).

Key questions

How does the size of this sale compare to BVF’s historical activity?

This transaction is the largest direct sale reported by BVF in the SEC database, exceeding the only previous sell event of 2,000,000 shares; however, the sample size of sell transactions remains limited to two.

This transaction is the largest direct sale reported by BVF in the SEC database, exceeding the only previous sell event of 2,000,000 shares; however, the sample size of sell transactions remains limited to two. What is the remaining exposure of BVF to MoonLake Immunotherapeutics after this transaction?

After the sale, direct holdings stand at 15.9 million shares, with an additional 25,667 shares available via unexercised options, indicating continued potential for participation in future share price appreciation.

After the sale, direct holdings stand at 15.9 million shares, with an additional 25,667 shares available via unexercised options, indicating continued potential for participation in future share price appreciation. Did this sale involve any indirect holdings or affiliated entities?

No indirect shares were traded in this event; the entire disposition originated from direct holdings, and all affiliated entities listed in the footnotes retain only indirect financial interests.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-04-02) $16.79 Market capitalization $1.25 billion Net income (TTM) -$227.32 million 1-year price change -53.35%

* One-year price change calculated using April 2, 2026, as the reference date.

Company snapshot

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics is developing sonelokimab, an investigational therapy targeting inflammatory diseases such as hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, and axial spondyloarthritis.

The company operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical model, generating value by advancing novel immunotherapeutic candidates through clinical trials with the aim of future commercialization or strategic partnerships.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on advancing innovative therapies for inflammatory diseases. The company's strategy centers on leveraging proprietary Nanobody technology to address significant unmet needs in immunology. With a streamlined workforce and a targeted pipeline, MoonLake aims to establish a competitive position in specialty immunotherapeutics.

What this transaction means for investors

BVF Partners L.P. is a hedge fund that primarily invests in biotechnology companies. On April 2, 2026, it pared back its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a transaction valued at around $63 million. BVF’s stake in MoonLake represents a small fraction of its total AUM, about 8.76% as of its Q4 2025 filing. The sale also represented a relatively small part of its total stake in the company, accounting for 19% of its previous position, suggesting the fund is trimming its exposure rather than exiting the investment.

MoonLake is positioned for potential long-term growth, with a pipeline that includes its proprietary Nanobody technology targeting dermatological and rheumatological conditions. In recent months, the company has reported positive results from separate phase 2 and phase 3 studies of sonelokimab.

Shares have rebounded sharply since the beginning of the year and have recently traded within a relatively tight range, indicating a period of consolidation following that upward move.

Biotechnology stocks are often volatile due to the high costs and uncertainty of drug development and regulatory approval. MoonLake is no exception and may be best suited for investors with a high risk tolerance. However, BVF’s recent sale appears more consistent with portfolio rebalancing than a meaningful change in its outlook on the company.

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Pamela Kock has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.