Biotech-Focused Fund Adds $12 Million to Immunome Bet as Stock Surges 120%

Redmile Group added 695,000 shares of Immunome last quarter; the estimated trade size was $12.20 million based on average prices for the quarter.

The quarter-end position value increased by $64.01 million, reflecting both share purchases and price changes.

After the trade, Redmile Group held 5,718,385 shares valued at $122.83 million.

The position now accounts for 9.05% of the fund’s AUM.

On February 17, 2026, Redmile Group disclosed a buy of 695,000 shares of Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM), an estimated $12.20 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a February 17, 2026, SEC filing, Redmile Group increased its position in Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) by 695,000 shares during the fourth quarter of 2025. The estimated transaction value, calculated using the quarter’s average closing price, was approximately $12.20 million. The total position value at quarter-end grew by $64.01 million, a figure that includes both the new shares and changes in Immunome’s stock price.

What else to know

This buy activity lifts the Immunome stake to 9.05% of Redmile Group, LLC’s 13F assets under management as of December 31, 2025.

Top five holdings after the filing: NASDAQ:SRRK: $229.98 million (16.9% of AUM) NASDAQ:KRYS: $167.08 million (12.3% of AUM) NASDAQ:NRIX: $153.54 million (11.3% of AUM) NASDAQ:STOK: $128.04 million (9.4% of AUM) NASDAQ:IMNM: $122.83 million (9.0% of AUM)

As of February 17, 2026, Immunome shares were priced at $22.69, up a staggering 120% over the past year and well outperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 13% gain in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close February 17, 2026) $22.69 Market capitalization $2.09 billion Revenue (TTM) $9.68 million Net income (TTM) ($222.74 million)

Company snapshot

Immunome develops antibody therapeutics targeting oncology and infectious diseases, with lead programs including IMM-ONC-01 for cancer immunotherapy and IMM-BCP-01 for SARS-CoV-2 treatment.

The company operates a research-driven biopharmaceutical business model.

It focuses on leveraging proprietary discovery platforms to address unmet medical needs in complex disease areas.

Immunome is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel antibody-based therapies for oncology and infectious diseases. The company’s competitive advantage lies in its differentiated pipeline and expertise in antibody engineering for complex disease targets.

What this transaction means for investors

Immunome is no longer just a clinical-stage story. In December, the company priced a 18.6 million share offering at $21.50, raising roughly $400 million in gross proceeds to fund its oncology pipeline. Around the same time, it reported positive Phase 3 RINGSIDE results for varegacestat in desmoid tumors, cutting the risk of progression or death by 84% versus placebo and posting a 56% response rate. A New Drug Application is planned for the second quarter of 2026.



Against that backdrop, adding shares after a 120% one-year gain signals belief that this is not just a momentum trade but a pipeline platform story. The position now represents more than 9% of assets, alongside other concentrated biotech bets.



Long-term investors should understand what this is. It is a capital-intensive, binary-risk business, but one now backed by fresh cash and late-stage data. If varegacestat moves toward approval, the valuation debate shifts from probability to commercialization. That is a different conversation entirely.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Krystal Biotech. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

