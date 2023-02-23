Biotech firms Redx Pharma and Jounce Therapeutics to combine business

Feb 23 (Reuters) - British biotech firm Redx Pharma plc REDX.L and U.S.-based Jounce Therapeutics Inc JNCE.O will merge to create an entity specialised in small molecule-targeted therapeutics and antibody drug discovery to treat cancer and fibrotic disease.

The all-share merger deal will create a new company called Redx Inc and will be listed on Nasdaq, the companies said on Thursday.

