US Markets
JNCE

Biotech firms Redx Pharma and Jounce Therapeutics to combine business

February 23, 2023 — 02:30 am EST

Written by Radhika Anilkumar for Reuters ->

Feb 23 (Reuters) - British biotech firm Redx Pharma plc REDX.L and U.S.-based Jounce Therapeutics Inc JNCE.O will merge to create an entity specialised in small molecule-targeted therapeutics and antibody drug discovery to treat cancer and fibrotic disease.

The all-share merger deal will create a new company called Redx Inc and will be listed on Nasdaq, the companies said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((Radhika.Anilkumar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JNCE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.