News & Insights

US Markets
LGST

Biotech firm Tevogen Bio enters $1.2 bln SPAC deal for US listing

Credit: REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

June 29, 2023 — 09:10 am EDT

Written by Manya Saini and and Pritam Biswas for Reuters ->

Adds detail on listing venue, Tevogen's drug candidate in paragraphs 2, 3; background in paragraph 5

June 29 (Reuters) - Biotech firm Tevogen Bio will go public in the United States through a blank-check merger that values the combined entity at about $1.2 billion, the companies said on Thursday.

The deal with Semper Paratus Acquisition LGST.O will help Tevogen speed up the development of its COVID-19 therapy, TVGN 489.

The combined company will be named Tevogen Bio Holdings and its shares will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "TVGN" after the deal closes, likely in the fourth quarter of 2023.

A special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC), also known as a "blank-check firm," is a listed entity that merges with a private firm to take it public. Such shell companies help private firms avoid the longer route of an initial public offering for going public.

SPACs had largely fallen out of favor after a series of regulatory challenges, but investors have lately showed enthusiasm for startups in the healthcare sector listing via blank-check mergers.

(Reporting by Manya Saini and and Pritam Biswas in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LGST

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.