Biotech Firm PrimeGen To Go Public In SPAC Deal

(RTTNews) - PrimeGen US, Inc., on Wednesday, announced it has entered into a definitive business combination agreement with DT Cloud Star Acquisition Corporation (DTSQ), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company.

The transaction implies an equity value for PrimeGen US of about $1.5 billion and is expected to provide access to the public markets capital, which the combined company intends to use to advance clinical development, regulatory activities, and, if approved, potential commercialization of its lead programs.

Upon closing, which is subject to approval by the stockholders of both PrimeGen US and DT Cloud Star, receipt of required regulatory approvals, satisfaction of minimum cash conditions, and other customary closing conditions outlined in the Business Combination Agreement, the combined company is expected to operate as PrimeGen US and is anticipated to list on the Nasdaq, subject to Nasdaq approval, under a new ticker symbol.

The transaction is currently expected to close in the second half of 2026, although there can be no assurance regarding the timing or completion of the transaction.

