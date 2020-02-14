Biotech firm Novacyt to launch coronavirus test next week

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Biotechnology company Novacyt ALNOV.PA, NCYT.L said on Friday it would launch a certified test for the coronavirus next week, sending its London-listed shares to a record high.

The company said last week that it had applied for U.S. regulatory approval for the test.

The flu-like coronavirus outbreak has killed over 1,300 people in China and has continued to spread across the globe, with Chinese health authorities on Friday reporting more than 5,000 new cases.

Novacyt's shares rose 25% to 97 pence as of 1538 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; within UK: +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK: +91 80 6749 6633;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.