Biotech firm I-Mab to divest China operations

February 07, 2024 — 06:29 am EST

Written by Bhanvi Satija for Reuters ->

Feb 7 (Reuters) - I-Mab IMAB.O said on Wednesday that it has agreed to divest its operations and assets in China, as part of its strategy to become a U.S.-focused biotech firm.

Shares of the company rose nearly 7% in premarket trading.

I-Mab said it will transfer the ownership of its China unit, I-Mab Shanghai, to its affiliate Hangzhou Company for a total consideration of upto $80 million.

The payment will be contingent on Hangzhou achieving certain regulatory and sales-based milestone, it said in a statement.

The agreement builds shareholder value by streamlining the company's operating model, reducing operational costs and mitigating potential associated risks, it said.

