Biotech firm Apellis attracts takeover interest - Bloomberg News

April 2 (Reuters) - Biotech company Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc APLS.O has drawn takeover interest from larger drugmakers, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Apellis is speaking to advisers to consider its options and may also seek partnerships or licensing agreements for some of its ophthalmology products, the report said.

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company currently prefers to stay independent, the report added, citing two of the people with knowledge of the matter. It has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Apellis did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

In February, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had approved the company's drug Syfovre, which slows down the progression of the eye disease geographic atrophy (GA), becoming the only FDA-approved treatment for the disorder.

Bloomberg News had previously reported that gene therapy company BridgeBio Pharma IncBBIO.O has also attracted takeover interest from some large pharmaceutical firms, adding that it may also decide to remain independent longer.

