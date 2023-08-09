Biotech firm Amyris files for bankruptcy

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Biotech firm Amyris Inc AMRS.O on Wednesday said it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in a U.S. court and is planning to sell its consumer brands to improve the company's liquidity position.

Amyris said it has secured a $190 million financing commitment to support day-to-day operations.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Juby.Babu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.