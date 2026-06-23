Biotech ETFs Put Up Strong Show in 1H 2026: More Gains Ahead?

The biotech industry has held up well this year despite macroeconomic uncertainty, pricing pressures and regulatory challenges. Strong first-quarter earnings, new drug approvals and encouraging clinical trial updates have kept investor sentiment positive. Gains were prevalent in the small-cap spectrum of the biotech industry as evident from 17.9% gains of State Street SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) (as of June 17, 2026).

The fund XBI follows the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index, which represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the U.S. common stocks listed on the NYSE, AMEX, NASDAQ National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Demand for innovative medicines has remained resilient, making biotech one of the few sectors that is less sensitive to economic slowdowns and helping support its long-term growth outlook.

Why Biotech ETFs Are Currently Hovering Around 52-Week Highs

Biotech stocks jumped on June 17, 2026, after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) signaled a more flexible approach toward approving treatments for serious diseases. The shift has fueled hopes that more drug developers could secure faster regulatory approvals.

FDA Gives UniQure a Second Chance

The biggest winner was UniQure, whose shares soared nearly 78% after the FDA said the company could refile its application for its Huntington's disease gene therapy using three-year clinical trial data, as quoted on investors.com.

The decision marks a major reversal from the agency's earlier position that Phase 1 and Phase 2 data would not be enough for accelerated approval. with limited treatment options.

Recent FDA Decisions Boost Optimism

UniQure isn't the only beneficiary. Over the past two months, the FDA has also opened new approval pathways for Atara Biotherapeutics and Replimune after previously rejecting their cancer treatments.

Meanwhile, for Moderna, the FDA released relatively favorable briefing documents ahead of an advisory committee meeting on its flu vaccine.

The more supportive regulatory environment could also help Biohaven, whose neurological drug was rejected last year because the FDA found its clinical data insufficient.

Leadership Changes May Be Driving the Shift

The FDA's changing tone follows the departures of former Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research Director Vinay Prasad and FDA Commissioner Marty Makary, the investors.com article noted.

Inside M&A Activities

Consolidation remains a defining trend in the pharma and biotech industry as companies pursue acquisitions, licensing deals and collaborations to diversify revenues, strengthen pipelines and offset patent losses.

Recent deals — including Merck's acquisition of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Novartis' purchase of Avidity Biosciences, Eli Lilly's acquisitions of Ajax Therapeutics and Kelonia Therapeutics, and Gilead Sciences' oncology-focused acquisitions of Arcellx and Tubulis — underscore the industry's focus on innovation.

Growing interest in AI-powered drug discovery, alongside high-potential areas such as obesity, gene editing and oncology, is expected to drive further M&A activity and investment.

Winning Biotech ETFs in Focus

The positive regulatory outlook boosted the broader biotech sector. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF ARKG, iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF IDNA, Virtus Biotech Clinical Trials ETF BBC, and Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF GNOM have added about 20%, 14.5%, 11.6% and 10% returns, respectively, so far this year (as of June 17, 2026).

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Virtus Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (BBC): ETF Research Reports

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG): ETF Research Reports

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (GNOM): ETF Research Reports

iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (IDNA): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.