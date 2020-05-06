Biotech ETFs Poised to Benefit From Coronavirus

Coronavirus testing, prevention and treatment has now become the biggest priority for drug companies. Therefore, there is a lot of investor interest in this segment of the market.

The economy has grinded to a halt as a result of aggressive mitigation and containment measures. And while many states have started partial reopening, any plans to reopen on a large scale would greatly depend on a robust testing and tracing system. An Abbott Laboratories’ (ABT) test that provides results in 15 minutes could be a game changer.

Our lives can return to normal only after an effective vaccine. Many healthcare giants including J&J (JNJ) and Pfizer (PFE) are working on vaccines. Some of these will be available for testing this fall but for mass consumption globally only early next year.

Some of the existing drugs used for treating malaria, HIV, rheumatoid arthritis, and Ebola etc. are being examined whether they can be repurposed to treat this disease. The one experts are most hopeful about is Gilead Sciences’ (GILD) antiviral drug remdesivir.

Pharma companies may not be able to generate significant revenues from these products anytime soon since billions of dollars will have to be spent on manufacturing facilities, and many may not even be able to make it to market. And most drug companies have pledged not to profit from these drugs at least for now.

Instead of trying to pick winners from the virus, it is better to invest in broader biotech ETFs that stand to benefit from increased investor interest and rising spending on drugs and healthcare all over the world. To learn more about the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF (IBB), the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) and the VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (BBH), please watch the short video above.

