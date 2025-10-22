Biotech Earnings Watch: BSX, MEDP, MOH, TMO Set To Report Oct 22

(RTTNews) - With earnings season in full swing, investors are turning their attention to a quartet of healthcare and biotech names, BSX, MEDP, MOH, and TMO, set to report Q3 results on October 22. From device makers to CROs and diagnostics giants, these updates could offer fresh insight into sector momentum and 2025 guidance trends.

Medical devices maker Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) is slated to release its Q3 financial results on Wednesday, October 22. Wall Street analysts currently estimate earnings of $0.71 per share, with revenue expected to reach about $4.97 billion for the quarter.

In the comparable period last year, the company reported a GAAP net income of $469 million, or $0.32 per share. On an adjusted basis, earnings per share came in at $0.63, with net sales totaling $4.209 billion.

For the third quarter of 2025

Boston Scientific anticipates net sales growth in the range of about 17% - 19% on a reported basis, compared to the same period in the prior year.

On an organic basis, which excludes the impact of foreign currency fluctuations and net sales attributable to acquisitions and divestitures with less than a full period of comparable results, the company expects growth of 12% - 14%.

The company also projects third-quarter earnings per share on a GAAP basis to be in the range of $0.44 - $0.46. Adjusted earnings per share, which exclude certain charges and credits, are estimated to fall between $0.70 and $0.72.

Looking ahead to full-year 2025

Boston Scientific expects reported net sales growth of about 18% to 19% compared to the prior year. Organic net sales growth is projected to be in the range of 14% to 15%, again excluding the impact of foreign currency fluctuations and partial-period M&A activity.

For the full year, the company estimates GAAP earnings per share to be between $1.89 and $1.93. Adjusted earnings per share, excluding specified charges and credits, are expected to range from $2.95 to $2.99. Thirty-two Wall Street analysts have a consensus earnings estimate of $2.98 per share on revenue of $19.88 billion for 2025.

Stock Movement

BSX closed Tuesday's trade at $99.90, down 0.63%, with trading volume of over 7.68 million shares versus an average volume of 8.56 million shares. The stock has been trading in the range of $80.64 - $109.50 for the past 52-week period.

Global clinical contract research organization Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP) is due to report its third quarter 2025 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, October 22.

Wall Street analysts expect the company to report earnings of $3.57 per share and revenue of $640.98 million for the quarter.

For the third quarter of 2024, the company reported GAAP net income of $96.4 million, or $3.01 per share, on revenue of $533.3 million.

FY25 Guidance

The company forecasts 2025 revenue in the range of $2.420 billion - $2.520 billion, representing growth of 14.7% - 19.5% over 2024 revenue of $2.109 billion. Additionally, the full-year 2025 EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $515 million to $545 million.

GAAP net income is forecasted to be in the range of $405.0 million - $428.0 million, or $13.76 - $14.53 per share. Analysts expect EPS of $14.36 and revenue of $2.46 billion for 2025.

Stock Movement

MEDP surged to a new 52-week high on Tuesday, reaching an intraday peak of $554.14 before settling at $545.64. Trading volume topped 519K shares, well above the 381K-share average.

Managed healthcare services provider Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH) is slated to issue its Q3 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 22, 2025. Wall Street analysts estimate EPS of $3.89 and revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter.

For the three months ended September 30, 2024, the company reported GAAP net income of $326 million or $5.65 per share, adjusted net income of $347 million or $6.01 per share on total revenue of $10.3 billion.

2025 Guidance

Premium revenue guidance for the full year is unchanged and expected to be about $42 billion, an increase of about 9% from the full year 2024. Analysts look for revenue of $44.56 billion for 2025.

The company now expects its full-year 2025 GAAP earnings to be no less than $16.90 per share and adjusted earnings to be no less than $19.00 per share. Seventeen Wall Street analysts have a consensus earnings estimate of $18.62 per share.

The updated guidance, which is disproportionately attributed to Marketplace, reflects new information gained in the quarterly closing process and implications for medical cost trend assumptions for the second half of the year.

Stock Movement

MOH edged lower on Tuesday, slipping 0.35% to close at $196.80. The stock traded within an intraday range of $187.23 to $199.21. Volume came in at 1.4 million shares, slightly below the 1.48 million average.

Life sciences solutions provider Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) is scheduled to publish its Q3 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 22. Analysts are looking for earnings of $5.50 per share and revenue of $10.91 billion for the quarter.

In the comparable prior year period, the company posted GAAP EPS of $4.25, adjusted EPS of $5.28 on revenue of $10.60 billion.

FY25 Outlook

The company now anticipates FY25 revenue in the range of $43.6 billion - $44.2 billion with adjusted earnings per share between $22.22 and $22.84, representing a $0.23 increase at the midpoint. Analysts estimate EPS of $22.50 on revenue of $43.94 billion for 2025.

Stock Movement

TMO closed at $557.99 on Tuesday, up 2.6% for the day. The stock traded between $553.74 and $568.39, continuing its recovery from the June low of $385.46. Volume surged to nearly 3.93 million shares, well above the 2.4 million average.

