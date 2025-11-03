Biotech Earnings Spark After-Hours Surge: TCMD, BDSX, EXAS Lead The Charge

(RTTNews) - Several biotech stocks rallied after hours Monday, fueled by strong Q3 earnings and upgraded full-year guidance. Here's a quick look at the biggest movers and their catalysts.

Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (TCMD) soared 22.13% in after-hours trading to $19.26 (10:15 PM EST), following a 4.65% gain at the close. The rally comes on the heels of a robust Q3 2025 earnings report, with net income rising to $8.2 million or $0.36 per share, from $5.2 million or $0.21 per share a year ago. Revenue climbed 17% year-over-year to $85.8 million.

The company also raised full-year 2025 revenue guidance to $317 million - $321 million, representing an 8%-10% growth, up from a prior range of $310 million - $315 million.

Shares of Biodesix Inc. (BDSX) surged 10.57% to $7.01 in after-hours trading Monday, recovering from a 7.17% drop earlier in the day. The move comes after the company reported Q3 2025 revenue of $21.8 million, up 20% year-over-year, and a narrowed net loss of $8.7 million, a 15% improvement from the prior-year period.

Biodesix also raised its full-year 2025 revenue forecast to $84 million-$86 million, citing sustained growth across its diagnostic and development services segments.

Exact Sciences Corp. (EXAS) surged 7.78% in after-hours trading to $72.19 as of 11:16 PM EST, building on a 3.54% gain during the regular session. The rally follows the company's Q3 2025 earnings report, which showed revenue climbing 20% year-over-year to $851 million, up from $709 million in Q3 2024. Net loss narrowed significantly to $20 million, or $0.10 per share, improving by $19 million and $0.10 per share from the prior-year period.

Management also raised its full-year 2025 revenue guidance to a range of $3.220-$3.235 billion, up from $3.130-$3.170 billion previously, an increase of $77.5 million at the midpoint. The company reaffirmed strong momentum across its screening and precision oncology platforms.

Shares of Rani Therapeutics (RANI) rose 5.12% to $2.26 in overnight trading Monday, reversing a 2.27% dip at the close. The move comes ahead of the company's scheduled presentation at ObesityWeek 2025 taking place both virtually and in-person on November 4-7, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia, where it will share preclinical data on its RaniPill capsule, a novel oral delivery system for biologics. The featured abstract will detail semaglutide (RT-116) results in dogs, demonstrating bioequivalence to injections and comparable weight loss.

Grace Therapeutics Inc. (GRCE) rose 6.11% in after-hours trading to $3.30 as of 7:11 PM EST, reversing a modest 1.43% decline during the regular session. While no fresh news was released Monday, the stock may still be reacting to the company's October 23 announcement regarding the full exercise of common warrants tied to its September 2023 private placement. Grace secured approximately $4.0 million in additional funding through the issuance of 1,345,464 new shares at $3.003 per share. The remaining 1,190,927 warrants expired following the FDA's acceptance for review of the company's New Drug Application for GTx-104, its lead candidate for intravenous treatment of aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage (aSAH).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.