Biotech/Drug Stocks' Q1 Earnings Due May 3: UTHR, PCRX & More

Quite a few pharma and biotech bigwigs reported results last week, with the earnings picture looking reasonably good. A number of biotechs are slated to report later in the week. Bellwether Johnson & Johnson and Swiss pharma giant Novartis reported strong results for the first quarter, beating earnings and sales estimates on the back of solid demand trends for their products. Among the biotechs, Amgen and Bristol Myers beat estimates for earnings but missed on sales. Biogen beat on both earnings and sales but the metrics declined year over year. Gilead Sciences reported lower-than-expected first-quarter results as a decline in Veklury (remdesivir) sales hurt its performance.

Per the Zacks classification, the pharma/biotech industry comes under the broader Medical sector, which comprises pharma/biotech as well as medical device companies.

Per the Earnings Trends report, as of Apr 26, 26.3% of the companies in the Medical sector, constituting nearly 40.5% of the sector’s market capitalization, reported earnings. While 86.7% beat earnings estimates, 100% beat the same for sales. Earnings increased 3.5% year over year on 9.4% higher revenues. Overall, first-quarter earnings of the Medical sector are expected to decline 21.1% on a 2.5% sales increase.

Let’s analyze five drug/biotech companies — United Therapeutics Corporation UTHR, Pacira BioSciences, Inc. PCRX, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated CORT, Amarin Corporation plc AMRN and Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. IONS — that are set to report first-quarter 2023 results on May 3.

United Therapeutics

It has a mixed track record, having beaten earnings estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missing in the remaining two, delivering an average earnings surprise of 7.86%. In the last reported quarter, it missed earnings expectations by 35.19%. The company currently has an Earnings ESP of +6.78% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Per our proven model, stocks with the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), #2 (Buy) or #3 (Hold) have a good chance of delivering an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Demand for United Therapeutics’ treprostinil medicines, Remodulin, Tyvaso and Orenitram, has been strong but generic competition and competition are likely to have posed challenges in the quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings per share is $4.26.

United Therapeutics Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

United Therapeutics Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | United Therapeutics Corporation Quote

Pacira BioSciences

Pacira’s earnings surprise history has been dismal so far, with its earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and coming in line in the remaining one, with the average negative surprise being 15.72%. In the last reported quarter, Pacira’s earnings met the consensus estimate.

For the quarter to be reported, Pacira has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Pacira’s lead drug Exparel’s performance has been strong and the recent label expansion is likely to have boosted revenues.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Pacira BioSciences, Inc. Quote

Corcept

It has a weak track record with its earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and beating in the remaining one, with the average negative surprise being 6.44%.

For the quarter to be reported, Corcept has an Earnings ESP of -3.28% and Zacks Rank #3.

Corcept’s sole marketed drug, Korlym, approved for treating Cushing’s syndrome, has seen strong uptake and has likely performed well in the first quarter as well.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated Quote

Amarin

The company has a mixed track record, with its earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missing in the remaining two, with the average negative surprise being 14.29%. In the last reported quarter, Amarin beat earnings by 100%.

For the quarter to be reported, Amarin has an Earnings ESP of +100.00% and Zacks Rank #3.

While Amarin’s lead drug, Vascepa is facing rising generic competition for its severe hypertriglyceridemia indication in the United States, it has been progressing well with the launch of the drug in other international markets.

Amarin Corporation PLC Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Amarin Corporation PLC price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Amarin Corporation PLC Quote

Ionis Pharmaceuticals

It has a decent track record, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missing in the remaining one, with the average surprise being 32.89%. In the last reported quarter, Ionis beat earnings by 65.09%.

For the quarter to be reported, Ionis has an Earnings ESP of -5.26% and Zacks Rank #3.

Ionis enjoys diverse revenue streams, which include commercial products and royalties as well as numerous sources of collaborative and R&D revenues.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.





Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (PCRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amarin Corporation PLC (AMRN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.