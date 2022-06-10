Biotech company Bavarian Nordic raises guidance after large U.S. order

Danish biotechnology company Bavarian Nordic raised its financial guidance for 2022 for the third time in a month on Friday after receiving large order for its monkeypox vaccine by the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority.

The company now expects annual revenue in the range of 1.8 billion to 2.0 billion Danish crowns $256 million to $285 million), up from a previous projection of 1.4 billion to 1.6 billion crowns. It expects an EBITDA loss of between 700 million and 900 million crowns, against an earlier estimate of between 900 million and 1.1 billion crowns.

