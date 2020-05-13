Biotech Companies Lead Search for Coronavirus Vaccine: 4 Winners

On May 12, Gilead Sciences, Inc. GILD entered into an agreement with five generic drugmakers to make antiviral drugs in 127 countries, not including the United States. The agreement will allow these drugmakers to manufacture and distribute remdesivir in low-income countries. The deal is royalty free.

Biotechnology companies and drugmakers across the world are leaving no stone unturned to develop a vaccine for the deadly COVID-19. Also, pharmaceutical giants are speeding up vaccine development for the novel coronavirus. Although the FDA is yet to approve a drug or treatment for COVID-19, company has already started ramping up manufacturing lines to meet global demand if any of the experimental vaccines succeed.

Gilead Ramps Up Remdesivir Manufacturing

Gilead said that the deal with the five generic drug manufacturers — Mylan, Cipla, Ferozsons Laboratories, Hetero Labs and Jubilant Lifesciences — is royalty free. This is so until the World Health Organization says the Covid-19 outbreak is no longer a global health crisis or until a pharmaceutical product other than remdesivir or a vaccine is approved to treat or prevent the virus, whichever is earlier.

Earlier this month, the FDA granted emergency use authorization for Gilead’s remdesivir to treat COVID-19. Remdesivir, an intravenous drug, has so far shown promise by helping in shortening the recovery time of some hospitalized Covid-19 patients, new clinical trial data suggests.

Pharma and Biotech Giants Lead the COVID-19 Fight

A number of biotech companies and pharmaceutical giants have joined forces to fight the coronavirus that has infected more than 4 million people globally over the past four months. This has seen many big names collaborating on both development and manufacturing of vaccines and drugs.

On May 12, Moderna, Inc. MRNA said that its experimental COVID-19 vaccine has gained Fast Track designation from the FDA. Fast Track is designed to facilitate the development and expedite the review of therapies and vaccines for serious conditions and fill an unmet medical need.

Last month, Sanofi SNY and GlaxoSmithKline plc GSK collaborated to expedite the development of a vaccine for the Wuhan virus. Sanofi recently said that if successful, the vaccine would be available in the second half of 2021. Also, German pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, Inc. PFE, which is working in collaboration with BioNTech SE BNTX, recently said that a coronavirus vaccine could be ready for emergency use as early as September.

Although a vaccine is yet to be developed, many companies have already started ramping up manufacturing process of the experimental vaccines they are working on. Pfizer is reportedly contemplating shifting more of its medicine production to outside contractors, as it is focusing on large-scale production of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine, provided it proves effective in curing the disease.

Earlier this month, Moderna said that it could start manufacturing its yet-unconfirmed COVID-19 vaccine as early as July after it entered a 10-year deal with Swiss contract drugmaker Lonza to ramp up production of the experimental coronavirus vaccine.

