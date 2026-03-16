This Biotech With a Breakout MS Drug Draws $8 Million Investment Amid 30% Stock Drop

Key Points

ACT Capital Management added 268,875 shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter.

The quarter-end value of the position rose by $8,015,164, reflecting the new stake in TG Therapeutics.

The new position ranks as the fund’s fifth-largest holding as of the latest filing.

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On February 17, 2026, ACT Capital Management disclosed a new position in TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX), acquiring 268,875 shares worth $8,015,164.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated February 17, 2026, ACT Capital Management established a new position in TG Therapeutics during the prior quarter, acquiring 268,875 shares. The quarter-end value of the stake stood at $8,015,164, reflecting the full impact of the new holding’s valuation.

What else to know

This was a new position for the fund, representing 6.5% of its $123.67 million in reportable U.S. equity assets as of December 31, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: KRYS: $14.92 million (12.5% of AUM) NYSE: CVX: $11.96 million (10.1% of AUM) NYSE: XOM: $9.93 million (8.4% of AUM) NASDAQ: ABVX: $8.62 million (7.3% of AUM) NASDAQ: TGTX: $8.02 million (6.5% of AUM)

As of Monday, shares of TG Therapeutics were priced at $28.58, down 30% over the past year and well underperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 18% gain in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of Monday) $28.58 Market capitalization $4.6 billion Revenue (TTM) $616.3 million Net income (TTM) $447.2 million

Company snapshot

TG Therapeutics develops and commercializes therapies for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases, including monoclonal antibodies and targeted small molecules.

The firm’s revenue is primarily generated through the sale of proprietary pharmaceutical products and licensing agreements within the biotechnology sector.

It serves healthcare providers and patients with a focus on oncology and immunology markets.

TG Therapeutics is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of innovative therapies for hematologic cancers and autoimmune disorders. The company leverages a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and targeted therapies to address unmet medical needs in oncology and immunology. With a growing commercial footprint and strategic partnerships, TG Therapeutics aims to expand its market presence through both proprietary product launches and collaborative agreements. Its focus on novel mechanisms of action and differentiated clinical profiles underpins its competitive positioning in the biotechnology industry.

What this transaction means for investors

TG Therapeutics appears to be moving through a transition that could help turn its promising therapy into a strong commercial engine. The company’s multiple sclerosis treatment BRIUMVI has rapidly become the core of its business. Product sales reached roughly $606.9 million in 2025, nearly doubling in a year and helping push total annual revenue to about $616.3 million as adoption accelerated among neurologists treating relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis. The drug also delivered strong momentum late in the year, generating $182.7 million in U.S. revenue in the fourth quarter alone.



Still, shares have struggled over the past year, as guidance disappointed investors. The company is targeting approximately $875 million to $900 million in total global revenue for 2026, driven largely by continued BRIUMVI adoption and expanding international commercialization. But with the disappointment priced in, if TG surpasses the latest projections, it could be due for a turnaround, and that might be what ACT is betting on.



Within the broader portfolio, the position fits alongside several healthcare and biotech names, including Krystal Biotech and Abivax, which together form a meaningful allocation to innovative drug developers and suggest a willingness to embrace clinical and regulatory risk in pursuit of outsized returns.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chevron and Krystal Biotech. The Motley Fool recommends TG Therapeutics and Viking Therapeutics. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.