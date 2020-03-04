Biotech Arcturus Sees Stock Soar on Coronavirus Vaccine Pact

Arcturus is partnering with the Singapore-based Duke-NUS Medical school to develop a vaccine for Covid-19. A Singapore government agency is providing $10 million in funding.

Arcturus Therapeutics, a small-cap biotech that specializes in developing medicines based on messenger RNA, is the latest drug maker whose stock is surging on news that it is working on a vaccine for the novel coronavirus.

In a statement Wednesday morning, Arcturus (ticker: ARCT) said that it is partnering with the Singapore-based Duke-NUS Medical school to develop a vaccine for Covid-19. The company received a grant worth up to $10 million U.S. for the program from the Singapore Economic Development Board, a government agency.

Arcturus stock, which closed on Tuesday at $14.50, traded to as high as $20.80 in pre-market trading, though the surge moderated somewhat by the time the market had opened. Arcturus was recently trading at $17.99, up 24.07%.

Investor excitement over a Covid-19 vaccine program has recently lifted shares of Novavax (NVAX), Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO), and Moderna (MRNA), among others, as the companies have announced progress on their own Covid-19 vaccine programs.

Novavax stock was up 170.9% so far this year as of Tuesday’s close, while Inovio stock, which surged 69.7% on Tuesday amid news that it plans to begin human trials of its vaccine in April, is up 125.8% on the year. Moderna stock is up 42.7% so far this year.

Yet the route for companies to actually profit from these vaccines remains unclear. In a note on Inovio on Wednesday, Stifel analyst Stephen Willey acknowledged that there was “no visibility into the pathway to longer-term value creation” in connection to the company’s Covid-19 vaccine, though said that government funding would hasten development and manufacturing of the vaccine.

Arcturus CEO Joseph Payne told Barron’s on Wednesday morning that a Covid-19 vaccine could be a significant commercial opportunity. “If this ends up being a seasonal vaccine like the flu,” Payne said, “that can be extremely commercially relevant, especially for a small biotech company like Arcturus.”

Payne hopes to begin human trials of a vaccine as soon as possible, though did not provide a timeline. He said that once a vaccine was approved in Singapore, it could be manufactured in a matter of weeks. The vaccine would be based on an Arcturus platform called STARR Technology, which delivers self-replicating RNA to a cell.

Payne said that Arcturus’s vaccine will theoretically be delivered in a single dose. Moderna, which is testing a vaccine based on a similar modality with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, is working on a two-dose vaccine.

“From a supply chain and distribution perspective, for government entities like Singapore…it’s much more straightforward to have a single shot, without necessitating a boost,” Payne said.

Write to Josh Nathan-Kazis at josh.nathan-kazis@barrons.com

