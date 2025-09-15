Biotech And Medtech Stocks Rally After-Hours Across Key Names

(RTTNews) - On September 12, several healthcare and biotech stocks experienced a surge in after-hours trading, marked by sharp price movements across the sector. From thrombectomy devices to AI-powered diagnostics and T-cell therapies, companies including Penumbra, Check-Cap, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, and NewAmsterdam Pharma posted notable gains after hours. While some moves were tied to strategic announcements or clinical milestones, others came without direct news, highlighting a volatile and active session for the sector.

Thrombectomy company Penumbra Inc. (PEN) experienced notable movement in its stock price on September 12. During regular trading hours, the stock closed at $272.73, reflecting a decline of $3.67 or about 1.33%. However, in after-hours trading, the stock rebounded sharply, rising by $17.13 to reach $289.86. This represents a gain of 6.28% after the market closed. There's no company specific news for the day.

The company's trading range during the day spanned from $271.83 to $280.14, with a total volume of 454,478 shares exchanged, slightly below its average volume of 472,087. Penumbra currently holds a market capitalization of about $10.64 billion and trades at a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 71.96, based on its earnings per share of $3.79.

Looking ahead, the company is scheduled to report its next earnings on October 29, 2025. In its most recent quarterly results, Penumbra posted non-GAAP earnings of $33.73 million $0.86 per share, and revenue for the quarter came in at $339.46 million.

Penumbra raised its full-year 2025 revenue guidance to a range of $1.355 billion - $1.370 billion, reflecting an anticipated growth of 13% - 15% over its 2024 revenue of $1.195 billion. The company continues to project robust performance in its U.S. thrombectomy segment, maintaining its growth outlook of 20% - 21% compared to the prior year. Additionally, Penumbra reaffirmed its guidance for both gross margin and operating margin for the full year, signaling confidence in its operational efficiency and profitability trajectory.

Recently, Penumbra appointed Shruthi Narayan as its new company president, a move that may signal strategic shifts or renewed focus on growth and operational efficiency.

Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK), a clinical-stage diagnostics company, saw a dramatic spike in its stock price during after-hours trading on September 12. The stock soared from its regular session close of $0.7459 to an impressive $2.1600, marking a staggering gain of 191.22%. This surge appears to be driven by investor reaction to a newly announced strategic merger.

During regular trading hours, CHEK posted a modest gain of 8.09%, closing at $0.7459. The stock traded within a daily range of $0.6860 to $0.7602, with a volume of 67,178 shares, well below its average daily volume of 422,532.

The catalyst behind this surge is Check-Cap's recent announcement of a definitive merger agreement with MBody AI, a move that could reshape the company's strategic direction. The merger is expected to combine Check-Cap's capsule-based colorectal cancer screening technology with MBody AI's artificial intelligence capabilities, potentially creating a more robust platform for early disease detection.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in T-cell therapies for cancer, experienced a notable spike in its stock price during after-hours trading on September 12. The stock jumped from its regular session close of $0.0560 to $0.0651, representing a sharp gain of 16.25%. This after-hours rally follows a solid performance during the regular trading session, where the stock rose by 10.89%, gaining $0.0055 on the day.

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc reported a net loss of $30.3 million, or a loss of $0.02 per ordinary share. Total revenue for the quarter was $13.7 million, driven primarily by product sales of TECELRA, which generated $11.1 million from 16 patients invoiced, representing over 150% growth compared to the first quarter.

In a major strategic development, the company entered into a definitive agreement for the sale of TECELRA, lete-cel, afami-cel, and uza-cel cell therapies to US WorldMeds for $55 million upfront with up to $30 million in future milestone payments. Following the transaction, Adaptimmune has repaid its debt and is restructuring to maximize value from remaining assets, including PRAME and CD70 directed T-cell therapies.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NAMS), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on cardiometabolic and neurodegenerative diseases, saw a strong rebound in its stock price during after-hours trading on September 12. Shares rose from a regular session close of $24.19 to $26.18, marking an 8.23% gain after hours. This recovery followed a sharp intraday decline of 9.06%, suggesting renewed investor confidence likely tied to recent regulatory and clinical developments.

The after-hours rally appears to be driven by investor optimism surrounding the company's lead candidate, obicetrapib, a CETP inhibitor being developed for lowering LDL-C in patients with cardiovascular disease. A key catalyst came in late August when NewAmsterdam announced that its Marketing Authorization Applications (MAAs) for obicetrapib had been accepted for review by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). This regulatory milestone significantly advances the company's commercial timeline in Europe and adds credibility to its late-stage pipeline.

Further bolstering sentiment, NewAmsterdam recently presented positive data from its BROADWAY trial, showing statistically significant reductions in key Alzheimer's disease biomarkers. This opens the door for obicetrapib's potential expansion into neurodegenerative indications, adding depth to its clinical portfolio.

Financially, the company delivered solid results in the second quarter of 2025. NewAmsterdam reported total revenue of $16.45 million, with a net loss of $14.92 million, or $0.13 per share. This was a substantial improvement compared to the $0.41 loss per share in the same quarter of 2024.

