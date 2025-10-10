Biotech And Healthcare Stocks Hit 52-Week Highs: Is The Momentum Sustainable?

(RTTNews) - On Thursday, October 9, a wave of strength swept across the biotech and healthcare sectors, with several stocks reaching 52-week highs. The rally was driven by a mix of regulatory milestones, strategic announcements, and investor enthusiasm around clinical progress.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) reached a 52-week high of $6.86 before closing at $6.69 on Thursday. The move followed the company's announcement of a newly issued U.S. patent for its PharmFilm technology, reinforcing its sway in oral drug delivery platforms.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) hit a 52-week high of $216.45 on Thursday, before settling at $214.77, up 2.21% from the prior close. This move came in coincidence with the company's submission of a Marketing Authorisation Application to the European Medicines Agency for TransCon CNP (navepegritide), an investigational therapy targeting achondroplasia in children.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) advanced 12.44% to close at $110.76, reaching a 52-week high of $111.35 during the day. The rally came after the FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy designation to CD388, its long-acting antiviral candidate for seasonal influenza prevention.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) surged 4.05% to end the day at $25.46, after setting a new 52-week high of $26.99 earlier in the session. The rally extended the stock's recent momentum, fueled by growing optimism around its in vivo CRISPR programs and recent trial updates.

Organigram Global Inc. (OGI) gained 4.12% to close at $2.02, after hitting a 52-week high of $2.08. The company announced the launch of "happly," a new U.S. hemp-derived delta-9 brand, created specifically for the growing segment of consumers seeking 'mindful recreation' with THC products. The launch of happly follows the company's entry into the growing U.S. hemp-derived THC market with its lineup of Collective Project sparkling juices and Fetch sodas earlier this year.

uniQure N.V. (QURE) rose 6.14% to finish at $63.65, after reaching a 52-week high of $65.12 during the day. The stock was buoyed by analyst upgrades and renewed investor interest in AMT-130, its gene therapy candidate for Huntington's disease.

REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) closed slightly lower at $12.17, down 0.41%, but still touched a 52-week high of $12.84 earlier in the session. The company presented interim Phase II data for ABBV-RGX-314 at the American Academy of Ophthalmology Annual Meeting, highlighting progress in treating diabetic retinopathy.

Shares of Tempus AI Inc. (TEM) declined 3.85% to $99.28, after setting a new 52-week high of $104.32. The company announced its selection by ARPA-H to support the ADAPT program, a federal initiative aimed at advancing precision cancer therapy.

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) jumped 22.09% to close at $2.10, reaching a 52-week high of $2.32 during the day. The company reported Q1 FY2026 results showing a return to profitability and record quarterly revenue of $210 million, alongside a reduction in net debt.

Zenas BioPharma (ZBIO) gained 7.18% to end the day at $27.76, hitting a 52-week high of $28.72 earlier in the day. The stock moved higher following its October 8 announcement of a licensing agreement with InnoCare Pharma and a $120 million private placement to support its autoimmune pipeline.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) rose 9.36% to close at $8.88, touching a 52-week high of $9.09 during the day. The company reported its highest occupancy rate in over a year, with September consolidated occupancy reaching 82.5%, and also confirmed the appointment of Nick Stengle as CEO.

