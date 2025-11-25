Biotech And Healthcare Names Lead After-Hours Gainers: ICU, CGTX, MESO, VRCA, AHCO

(RTTNews) - Several small- and mid-cap biotech and healthcare names posted notable gains in Tuesday's after-hours trading, with investor attention drawn to corporate updates and recent financing developments.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp. (ICU)

After Hours: $0.35 (+9.81%) Close: $0.3180 (+4.19%)

SeaStar Medical extended its momentum into the after-hours session, climbing nearly 10%. While no fresh news crossed on Tuesday, the company recently appointed Michael Messinger as Chief Financial Officer, a move that may be bolstering investor confidence in its leadership team.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (CGTX)

After Hours: $1.62 (+10.96%) Close: $1.46 (-4.58%)

Cognition Therapeutics rebounded sharply after the closing bell, gaining almost 11% in after-hours trade. The stock had slipped during the regular session, but no company-specific news was released Tuesday, suggesting speculative buying interest may be driving the move.

Mesoblast Limited (MESO)

After Hours: $17.15 (+6.79%) Close: $16.06 (+2.82%)

Mesoblast shares advanced following Monday's Annual General Meeting update, where management projected gross revenue of more than US$30 million for the December quarter from sales of Ryoncil (remestemcel-L-rknd). This outlook represents a 37% increase from the prior quarter's US$21.9 million, underscoring strong demand momentum for the company's cell therapy product.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA)

After Hours: $5.35 (+4.48%) Close: $5.12 (+8.47%)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals continued to rally after announcing a $50 million PIPE financing agreement earlier this week. The transaction, expected to close around November 25, 2025, provides fresh capital to support the company's dermatology pipeline and commercialization efforts.

AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO)

After Hours: $9.97 (+3.00%) Close: $9.68 (-1.83%)

AdaptHealth shares edged higher in extended trading, reversing a modest decline from the regular session. The durable medical equipment provider saw a 3% lift after hours, though no new corporate updates were disclosed Tuesday.

