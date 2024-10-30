Biotech Alert: Searches spiking for these stocks today

These names in the biotech sector are seeing a substantial increase in search activity today, as determined by InvestingChannel. They include:

Pipeline and key clinical candidates for these companies:

Revance Therapeutics is a biotechnology company whose aesthetics portfolio includes Daxxify for injection, the RHA Collection of dermal fillers, and OPUL, the “first-of-its-kind Relational Commerce platform for aesthetic practices.” Revance has also partnered with Viatris to develop a biosimilar to Botox, which will compete in the existing short-acting neuromodulator marketplace. Revance’s therapeutics pipeline is currently focused on muscle movement disorders including evaluating Daxxify in two debilitating conditions, cervical dystonia and upper limb spasticity.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The company’s pipeline leverages its proprietary Durasert technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal treatment currently in Phase 2 clinical trials. The proven Durasert drug delivery platform has been “safely administered to thousands of patients’ eyes” across four U.S. FDA approved products, including Yutiq for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis, EyePoint said.

Amarin is an “innovative pharmaceutical company leading a new paradigm in cardiovascular disease management” and is “committed to increasing the scientific understanding of the cardiovascular risk that persists beyond traditional therapies and advancing the treatment of that risk for patients worldwide.”

Recent news on these stocks:

October 28

In a regulatory filing, Revance disclosed that On October 24, the company and Teoxane entered into the sixth amendment to the exclusive distribution agreement. As previously disclosed, the company entered into the exclusive distribution agreement with Teoxane on January 10, 2020, pursuant to which Teoxane granted the company with the exclusive right to import, market, promote, sell and distribute Teoxane’s line of Resilient Hyaluronic Acid dermal fillers and future Hyaluronic Acid filler advancements by Teoxane in the United States, its territories and possessions, which is manufactured in Switzerland by Teoxane. The sixth amendment, among other things, includes (i) revised brand guidelines and the adoption of a marketing task force to review current and planned product promotional materials, (ii) revised medical training materials and the adoption of a medical education task force to promote the exchange of best practices with respect to medical education, (iii) an update to the buffer stock methodology that is aligned with new purchase commitments and (iv) agreed on minimum purchase commitments through 2029.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals announced positive interim 16-week data for the ongoing Phase 2 VERONA clinical trial evaluating Duravyu, an investigational sustained delivery therapy delivering patent-protected vorolanib, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor formulated in proprietary bioerodible Durasert E, for patients with diabetic macular edema, DME. Duravyu 2.7mg demonstrated an early, sustained, and clinically meaningful improvement in best-corrected visual acuity, BCVA, and anatomical control versus the aflibercept control arm. A favorable safety and tolerability profile continued for both Duravyu arms. The 2.7mg dose is also being evaluated in the Phase 3 pivotal trials for wet AMD. The company expects to report the full topline results in the first quarter of 2025, once all patients complete the trial.

About “Biotech Alert”

The Fly will report on a selection of biotech stocks seeing a surge in interest from retail and financial professional investors, based on data from InvestingChannel.

This Fly exclusive recap reveals the biotech stocks that are seeing a spike in searches among the 20-plus million retail and financial professional investors through InvestingChannel’s onlinefinancial newsmedia ecosystem.

This increased attention from the investors may be in response to, or advance of, outsized moves for stocks in the biotech sector, which tend to be volatile and prone to sharp swings in share price around binary events such as clinical study results and FDA approvals.

