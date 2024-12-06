Biotech Alert: Searches spiking for these stocks today

These names in the biotech sector are seeing a substantial increase in search activity today, as determined by InvestingChannel. They include:

Can Fite Biopharma ( CANF), 3,225% surge in interest

CANF), 3,225% surge in interest Heron Therapeutics ( HRTX), 1,741% surge in interest

HRTX), 1,741% surge in interest Coherus Bio ( CHRS), 820% surge in interest

CHRS), 820% surge in interest Cyclerion Therapeutics ( CYCN), 767% surge in interest

CYCN), 767% surge in interest Enlivex Therapeutics ( ENLV), 733% surge in interest

ENLV), 733% surge in interest CytomX Therapeutics ( CTMX), 320% surge in interest

CTMX), 320% surge in interest Altimmune ( ALT), 294% surge in interest

ALT), 294% surge in interest Capricor Therapeutics ( CAPR), 282% surge in interest

CAPR), 282% surge in interest Vir Biotechnology ( VIR), 254% surge in interest

Can-Fite BioPharma is a clinical stage drug development company with a platform technology that it says is “designed to address multi-billion dollar markets in the treatment of cancer, liver, and inflammatory disease.” The company’s lead drug candidate, Piclidenoson recently reported topline results in a Phase 3 trial for psoriasis. Can-Fite’s liver drug, Namodenoson, is being evaluated in a Phase 2b trial for the treatment of MASH a Phase III trial for hepatocellular carcinoma and the company is planning a Phase 2a study in pancreatic cancer.

Heron Therapeutics is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that says it is developing “novel, patient-focused solutions that apply its innovative science and technologies to already-approved pharmacological agents for patients suffering from pain or cancer.”

Coherus is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and commercialization of immunotherapies to treat cancer. Coherus’ immuno-oncology pipeline includes multiple antibody immunotherapy candidates focused on enhancing the innate and adaptive immune responses to enable a robust immunologic response and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer.

Cyclerion Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that says it is “on a mission to develop treatments for serious diseases.” Cyclerion’s portfolio includes novel sGC stimulators, namely praliciguat and olinciguat, as well as multiple research stage molecules. Praliciguat is a systemic sGC stimulator that is exclusively licensed to Akebia and is being advanced in rare kidney disease. Olinciguat is a vascular sGC stimulator that Cyclerion intends to out-license for cardiovascular diseases. Concurrently, Cyclerion is also evaluating other activities aimed at enhancing shareholder value, which potentially include collaborations, licenses, mergers, acquisitions and/or other targeted investments.

Enlivex is a clinical stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company developing Allocetra, a universal, off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into their homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into their homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions.

CytomX is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company whose pipeline comprises seven therapeutic candidates across multiple treatment modalities including antibody-drug conjugates, or “ADCs,” T-cell engaging bispecific antibodies, or “TCBs,” and immune modulators such as cytokines and checkpoint inhibitors. CX-2029 is an investigational conditionally activated antibody-drug conjugate directed toward CD71, which has demonstrated encouraging antitumor activity in patients with squamous non-small cell lung cancer and is being developed in collaboration with AbbVie (ABBV). CytomX’s clinical pipeline also includes cancer immunotherapeutic candidates against validated targets such as the CTLA-4-targeting Probody therapeutics, BMS-986249 and BMS-986288, partnered with Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY), as well as CX-904, a conditionally activated T-cell-engaging bispecific antibody targeting the epidermal growth factor receptor on tumor cells and the CD3 receptor on T cells, which is partnered with Amgen (AMGN).

Altimmune is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that says it is focused on developing “innovative next-generation therapeutics for the treatment of patients with liver diseases and obesity.” The company’s lead product candidate, pemvidutide, is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is being developed for the treatment of obesity and NASH. In addition, Altimmune is developing HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic designed to achieve a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B.

Capricor Therapeutics is a biotechnology company that says it is “dedicated to advancing transformative cell and exosome-based therapeutics to redefine the treatment landscape for rare diseases.” Lead product candidate, deramiocel, is an allogeneic cardiac-derived cell therapy that is currently advancing through Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Vir Biotechnology is an immunology company that has assembled two technology platforms that it says are designed to “stimulate and enhance the immune system by exploiting critical observations of natural immune processes.” Its current clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis B and hepatitis delta viruses, influenza A and B, human immunodeficiency virus and COVID-19. Vir has several preclinical candidates in its pipeline, including RSV/MPV and HPV.

December 5

JonesResearch said shares of Capricor Therapeutics saw some volatility over an FDA warning letter issued to an investigator involved in the deramiocel HOPE-3 study, Dr. Phan. After reviewing the information and speaking with management, the firm believes the negative response was an overreaction. Dr. Phan is a neurologist involved in HOPE-3, but her research organization has 11 ongoing Duchenne muscular dystrophy studies, plus dozens of other studies in various rare diseases, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Jones thinks the FDA warning letter is unlikely to impact deramiocel’s application. It kept a Buy rating on Capricor Therapeutics with a $40 price target.

December 4

Can-Fite BioPharma announced that a patient currently treated with Namodenoson in a compassionate use program in Can-Fite’s Phase II Liver Cancer Study has an overall survival time of 8 years with a complete response. The patient, who suffered from advanced liver cancer was enrolled in the former Can-Fite Phase II study, continue to be treated with Namodenoson, and has now an overall survival of 8 years, with disappearance of ascites, normal liver function, good quality of life and is defined as a long term complete response.

December 3

Heron Therapeutics announced that the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware ruled in Heron’s favor in the Company’s patent litigation against Fresenius Kabi USA with respect to CINVANTI, or aprepitant, injectable emulsion. The district court found that Heron’s U.S. Patent Nos. 9,561,229 and 9,974,794, which expire in 2035, are valid and would be infringed by Fresenius’ proposed generic product. The district court decision concludes the litigation initiated in July 2022 in response to Fresenius’ submission of an Abbreviated New Drug Application with the FDA seeking approval of a generic version of CINVANTI. As a result of the decision, Heron will seek an order from the Court prohibiting Fresenius from launching its generic CINVANTI until after the expiration of the patents in 2035. This decision is subject to appeal.

Coherus BioSciences has entered into an asset purchase agreement dated December 2, 2024, with Intas Pharmaceuticals for the divestiture of the UDENYCA franchise for up to $558.M. This includes an upfront payment of $483.M, to be adjusted for inventory at close, and $75.0M in potential net sales milestone payments. Coherus plans to use a portion of the transaction proceeds to fully repay the entirety of the Company’s $230.0M in existing convertible notes due April 2026 and $49.1M to buy-out certain royalty obligations related to UDENYCA. Under the terms of the Agreement, Coherus will receive an upfront cash payment of $483.M, subject to closing adjustments for final inventory valuation, plus two net sales milestone payments totaling $75.M. In exchange, Intas will receive identified assets related to the UDENYCA franchise, including the UDENYCA pre-filled syringe, the UDENYCA autoinjector, and UDENYCA ONBODY and will assume identified liabilities.

Enlivex Therapeutics announced positive interim efficacy data from the Phase I stage of its randomized, multi-country Phase I/II Allocetra trial in patients with moderate to severe knee osteoarthritis. The multi-center Phase I/II clinical trial consists of two stages. The first stage, which was successfully completed, was a Phase I safety run-in, open-label dose escalation phase to characterize the safety and tolerability of Allocetra injections to the target knee in order to identify the dose and injection regimen for the subsequent Phase II stage. The interim efficacy results are highly positive, statistically significant, and show marked improvements in all key efficacy endpoints, including reduction of pain and an improvement in functionality, compared to baseline.

Morgan Stanley believes “favorable” Phase 1a data for Janux Therapeutics’ (JANX) JANX007 in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer provides a “positive readthrough” to Vir Biotechnology’s masked TCE pipeline, the analyst tells investors. The firm, which reminds investors that initial Phase 1 monotherapy data from VIR-5818 and VIR-5500 are expected in Q1 of 2025, has an Equal Weight rating and $10 price target on Vir shares.

