This Biotech Is Up 60%. A Top Healthcare Fund Just Bought Another $11 Million

Key Points

Deep Track Capital acquired 168,066 shares of Structure Therapeutics last quarter; the estimated trade size was $11.50 million (based on quarterly average prices).

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value declined by $79.69 million, reflecting both trading activity and price changes.

The trade represented a 0.19% change in 13F reportable assets under management.

The quarter-end stake stood at 4,279,848 shares valued at $206.29 million.

10 stocks we like better than Structure Therapeutics ›

Deep Track Capital disclosed a buy of 168,066 additional Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) shares in its May 15, 2026, SEC filing, with an estimated transaction value of $11.50 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to its SEC filing dated May 15, 2026, Deep Track Capital increased its position in Structure Therapeutics by 168,066 shares during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value was $11.50 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter. The quarter-end value of the stake decreased by $79.69 million, a change that includes both share purchases and stock price movement.

What else to know

This buy brought the GPCR stake to 3.37% of the fund's $6.12 billion in reportable U.S. equity holdings as of March 31, 2026.

Top holdings post-filing: NASDAQ:GH: $308.35 million (6.36% of AUM) NASDAQ:IMVT: $286.33 million (5.91% of AUM) NASDAQ:TARS: $252.54 million (5.21% of AUM) NASDAQ:PCVX: $249.87 million (5.16% of AUM) NASDAQ:AXSM: $185.92 million (3.84% of AUM)

As of Friday, shares were priced at $39.19, up 60% over the past year and well outperforming the S&P 500, which is up about 28% in the same period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of Friday) $39.19 Market Capitalization $2.8 billion Net Income (TTM) ($170.3 million)

Company Snapshot

Structure Therapeutics develops oral small-molecule therapeutics targeting G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) for chronic diseases, with a lead candidate (GSBR-1290) focused on type-2 diabetes and obesity, and additional programs in pulmonary and cardiovascular conditions.

The firm operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical business model, investing in research and development to advance proprietary drug candidates through clinical trials with the aim of future commercialization and licensing.

It targets patients with chronic metabolic, pulmonary, and cardiovascular diseases, addressing unmet medical needs in global healthcare markets.

Structure Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in South San Francisco, California, with a focus on advancing novel oral therapeutics for chronic diseases. The company leverages expertise in GPCR-targeted drug discovery to address significant unmet needs in metabolic and pulmonary indications. Its pipeline and differentiated approach position it to compete in the evolving landscape of oral therapeutics for complex diseases.

What this transaction means for investors

By adding to a position after a strong run, Deep Track is suggesting it believes important value-creating milestones are still ahead for Structure, even after a nearly 60% run this past year.



The company has been building a compelling case for aleniglipron, its oral GLP-1 candidate. In March, it reported Phase 2 data showing up to 16.3% weight loss at 44 weeks, which management described as the highest efficacy reported among oral GLP-1 drugs and potentially comparable to injectable therapies. The company also received positive end-of-Phase 2 feedback from the FDA and remains on track to begin Phase 3 studies in the third quarter of 2026.



CEO Raymond Stevens said the company is "well positioned" to launch its registrational program and highlighted additional amylin and combination therapy opportunities that could broaden the pipeline.



Structure also remains well-funded, ending the quarter with roughly $1.5 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments, enough to support operations through the end of 2028. Ultimately, the key question going forward is whether aleniglipron can continue producing competitive efficacy as it moves into larger studies. If it can, Structure could emerge as a meaningful player in the rapidly expanding obesity market.

Should you buy stock in Structure Therapeutics right now?

Before you buy stock in Structure Therapeutics, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Structure Therapeutics wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $477,813!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,320,088!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 986% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 208% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 24, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Axsome Therapeutics and Guardant Health. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.