Biote Names Robert Peterson CFO

January 11, 2024 — 04:26 pm EST

(RTTNews) - biote Corp. (BTMD) Thursday announced that Robert Peterson has been named Chief Financial Officer, effective January 8, 2024.

Peterson succeeds Samar Kamdar, who is transitioning to pursue other opportunities, but will remain as an advisor to the Company during a transition period.

Peterson will lead Biote's finance operations, including accounting and controllership, financial planning and analysis, financial reporting, internal audit, tax, treasury and investor relations.

The company state that the Kamdar's transition is unrelated to its financial results or any disagreement with the company over its accounting principles, practices or financial disclosures.

Prior to joining Biote, Peterson served as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer of Virbac Corporation, a subsidiary of Virbac S.A., a veterinary pharmaceutical and wellness company.

