BIOTE Earnings Results: $BTMD Reports Quarterly Earnings

BIOTE ($BTMD) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported earnings of $0.10 per share, missing estimates of $0.10 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $49,830,000, missing estimates of $52,269,390 by $-2,439,390.
BIOTE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 52 institutional investors add shares of BIOTE stock to their portfolio, and 35 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KANEN WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC added 289,803 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,790,982
- HILLSDALE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. added 252,544 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,560,721
- SW INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 200,000 shares (-40.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,236,000
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 160,688 shares (+35.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $993,051
- SANDERS MORRIS HARRIS LLC removed 125,882 shares (-69.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $777,950
- UBS GROUP AG added 96,894 shares (+1394.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $598,804
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 87,913 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $543,302
