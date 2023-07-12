biote Corp. (BTMD) Moves 5.3% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

biote Corp. BTMD shares soared 5.3% in the last trading session to close at $6.76. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 14% gain over the past four weeks.

biote Corp.recorded a strong price increase after it announced the launch of a new Men’s Health Division with the aim of redefining wellness for men via innovation in hormone education and optimization in June. Anticipated better-than-expected second-quarter 2023 revenues with the latest Zacks Consensus Estimate showing significant upward revision for the metric compared to the year-ago reported number also raise optimism. The company is expected to release its second-quarter earnings on Aug 21, 2023.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.11 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -59.3%. Revenues are expected to be $46.93 million, up 13.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For biote Corp., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on BTMD going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

biote Corp. is a member of the Zacks Medical - Products industry. One other stock in the same industry, InMode INMD, finished the last trading session 2.3% higher at $40.74. INMD has returned 13.7% over the past month.

For InMode , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.67. This represents a change of +13.6% from what the company reported a year ago. InMode currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

biote Corp. (BTMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

InMode Ltd. (INMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.