Is biote Corp. (BTMD) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is biote Corp. (BTMD). BTMD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 11.28 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 21.65. Over the past 52 weeks, BTMD's Forward P/E has been as high as 20.11 and as low as -54.89, with a median of 14.04.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. BTMD has a P/S ratio of 1.49. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.58.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that BTMD has a P/CF ratio of 14.78. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. BTMD's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 37.35. Over the past year, BTMD's P/CF has been as high as 61.62 and as low as -19.35, with a median of 17.82.

If you're looking for another solid Medical - Products value stock, take a look at Phibro Animal Health (PAHC). PAHC is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Phibro Animal Health is currently trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 13.97 while its PEG ratio sits at 0.54. Both of the company's metrics compare favorably to its industry's average P/E of 21.65 and average PEG ratio of 2.10.

PAHC's price-to-earnings ratio has been as high as 15.18 and as low as 8.01, with a median of 11.33, while its PEG ratio has been as high as 6.24 and as low as 0.54, with a median of 4.36, all within the past year.

Furthermore, Phibro Animal Health holds a P/B ratio of 3.69 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 5.23. PAHC's P/B has been as high as 3.92, as low as 1.42, with a median of 2 over the past 12 months.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in biote Corp. and Phibro Animal Health's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that BTMD and PAHC is an impressive value stock right now.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

biote Corp. (BTMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.