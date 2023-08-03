Biosyent (BIOYF) Price Target Decreased by 8.22% to 6.96

The average one-year price target for Biosyent (OTC:BIOYF) has been revised to 6.96 / share. This is an decrease of 8.22% from the prior estimate of 7.59 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.90 to a high of 7.17 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.13% from the latest reported closing price of 5.75 / share.

Biosyent Declares $0.04 Dividend

On May 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.16 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 31, 2023 received the payment on June 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

At the current share price of $5.75 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.78%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Biosyent. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BIOYF is 0.38%, an increase of 5.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 161K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FINANCIAL INVESTORS TRUST - Grandeur Peak Global Contrarian Fund Institutional Class holds 113K shares. No change in the last quarter.

GPMCX - Grandeur Peak Global Micro Cap Fund Institutional Class holds 48K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Adirondack Retirement Specialists holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

