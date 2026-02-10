BioSyent To Acquire Oral Science For $25.5 Mln; Deal To Close This Month

(RTTNews) - BioSyent Inc. (BIOYF, RX.V) has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement to acquire Oral Science Inc., a privately-owned Canadian dental company, for $25.5 million, in a share and cash deal.

Under the terms of the agreement, BioSyent will acquire 100% shares of Oral Science for a $25.5 million, consisting of $22.5 million of cash and 0.23 million BioSyent shares at a price of at $12.81 per share.

Also, a portion of the consideration shares will be subject to a two-year escrow, and the balance will be subject to a two-year lock-up, with 25% of the locked-up shares released every six months. This purchase price is inclusive of a $6.3 million net working capital requirement on closing.

In addition, Oral Science will also be entitled to a contingent cash earn-out payment in 2027 based on the performance of the Oral Science business in 2025 and 2026, as well as contingent royalty payments until 2033 based on the future sales of one product up to a maximum value of $6.0 million.

The transaction is expected to close before the end of February 2026.

BioSyent, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. The acquisition of Oral Science provides immediate diversification of the combined portfolio of pharmaceutical and oral health products.

For BioSyent, the $25.5 million purchase price at closing implies a purchase multiple of 6.33 times EBITDA for the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2025.

Since 2018, Oral Science has had a compound annual revenue growth rate in excess of 15%. For the trailing twelve months ended on September 30, 2025, Oral Science generated gross revenues in excess of $30.0 million and EBITDA in excess of $4.0 million.

BioSyent's acquisition of Oral Science delivers substantial revenue growth and immediate diversification of the combined product portfolio, market segments, customer bases, and sales channels for long-term growth and value creation.

BioSyent will fund the cash portion of the purchase using $16.5 million from its available cash, along with a $6.0 million one-year senior secured demand term loan from RBC Royal Bank.

The company expects to fully repay this loan by the fourth quarter of 2026, while retaining net cash and investments at closing, expected to exceed $10 million.

This acquisition is expected to be accretive, with incremental profit and cash flows in 2026.

BIOYF has traded between $6.49 and $10.75 for the last 1 year. The stock closed Monday's trade at $10.10, up 7.45%.

