Biosion Inks Exclusive Deal With Aclaris For Worldwide Rights To BSI-045B And BSI-502

(RTTNews) - Biosion, Inc., a R&D stage biotechnology company, announced Monday that it has entered into an exclusive license agreement with Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRS) for worldwide rights, excluding Greater China, to BSI-045B and BSI-502.

BSI-045B is a potential First-in-class, clinical-stage, novel anti-TSLP monoclonal antibody, and BSI-502 is a potential best-in-class, pre-clinical stage, novel bispecific antibody that is directed against both TSLP and IL4R.

Under the terms of the agreement, Biosion shall receive over $40 million cash payment as upfront license fee and reimbursement for certain development costs & drug product materials. Biosion shall also receive 19.9% shares of common stock of Aclaris Therapeutics.

Additional regulatory and sales milestone payments exceed $900 million with tiered low-to-mid single digit royalty based upon a percentage of annual net sales.

In a completed Phase 2a, single-arm, proof-of-concept trial in the United States in 22 patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis, BSI-045B was observed to have a pharmacodynamic, safety and efficacy profile that could position it as a potential best-in-class therapy.

BSI-045B is also being advanced in multiple Phase 2 studies in China by Biosion's regional partner, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group, Co., Ltd. (CTTQ), targeting both severe asthma and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, accelerating the potential to show proof-of-concept across additional indications.

