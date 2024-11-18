News & Insights

Markets
ACRS

Biosion Inks Exclusive Deal With Aclaris For Worldwide Rights To BSI-045B And BSI-502

November 18, 2024 — 09:09 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Biosion, Inc., a R&D stage biotechnology company, announced Monday that it has entered into an exclusive license agreement with Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRS) for worldwide rights, excluding Greater China, to BSI-045B and BSI-502.

BSI-045B is a potential First-in-class, clinical-stage, novel anti-TSLP monoclonal antibody, and BSI-502 is a potential best-in-class, pre-clinical stage, novel bispecific antibody that is directed against both TSLP and IL4R.

Under the terms of the agreement, Biosion shall receive over $40 million cash payment as upfront license fee and reimbursement for certain development costs & drug product materials. Biosion shall also receive 19.9% shares of common stock of Aclaris Therapeutics.

Additional regulatory and sales milestone payments exceed $900 million with tiered low-to-mid single digit royalty based upon a percentage of annual net sales.

In a completed Phase 2a, single-arm, proof-of-concept trial in the United States in 22 patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis, BSI-045B was observed to have a pharmacodynamic, safety and efficacy profile that could position it as a potential best-in-class therapy.

BSI-045B is also being advanced in multiple Phase 2 studies in China by Biosion's regional partner, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group, Co., Ltd. (CTTQ), targeting both severe asthma and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, accelerating the potential to show proof-of-concept across additional indications.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ACRS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.