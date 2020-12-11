Certara, which provides biosimulation software and services used for drug development, raised $668 million by offering 29.1 million shares (50% primary) at $23, above the range of $19 to $22.



The company originally filed to offer 24.4 million shares (58% primary), but selling shareholders offered an additional 4.7 million shares at pricing.





Certara plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol CERT. Jefferies, Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Credit Suisse, Barclays and William Blair acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article Biosimulation company Certara prices upsized IPO above the range at $23 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



