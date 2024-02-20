BioSig Technologies Terminates Significant Number Of Employees

(RTTNews) - BioSig Technologies, Inc. (BSGM), a medical technology company, Tuesday announced that it has terminated a significant number of its employees and expects to substantially reduce business operations.

BioSig Technologies is a medical technology company. The company's product, the PURE EP Platform, an FDA 510(k) cleared non-invasive class II device, provides real-time signal visualization, allowing physicians to perform targeted cardiac ablation procedures with increased procedural efficiency and efficacy.

An estimated 14.4 million Americans suffer from cardiac arrhythmias, and the global EP market is projected to reach $16 billion in 2028 with an 11.2% growth rate.

