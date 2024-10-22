BioSig Technologies to resume trading on Nasdaq following successful appeal

BioSig Technologies (BSGM) announced its successful appeal to the Nasdaq Panel, and as a result the company’s common stock will resume trading on the Nasdaq at the open of trading on Wednesday, October 23. The company was granted an extension until March 7, 2025, a 360-day grace period from the point at which the Market Value of Listed Securities, or MVLS, requirement previously became non-compliant. BioSig’s CEO, Anthony Amato stated, “We’d like to thank Nasdaq and its leadership for their diligence and attention to detail working through the complexity of our case. We additionally would like to extend our gratitude and appreciation to our attorneys and advisors who provided us with excellent guidance during this appeal. Lastly, I would like to thank our many shareholders for their continued support during this extremely challenging year. This is a very positive development for our company, as we are determined to restore shareholder value.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BSGM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.