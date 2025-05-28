BioSig Technologies, Inc. Completes Share Exchange with Streamex Exchange Corporation to Form New Company Focused on Real-World Asset Tokenization

BioSig Technologies and Streamex Exchange complete a share exchange, focusing on real-world asset tokenization in commodities.

Quiver AI Summary

BioSig Technologies, Inc. and Streamex Exchange Corporation have successfully completed a share exchange transaction, resulting in a merger that positions the combined company to focus on the tokenization of real-world assets, particularly in the commodities market. Under the new structure, Streamex will be a wholly owned subsidiary of BioSig, with key leadership including Henry McPhie as CEO and Morgan Lekstrom as Chairman. The merger aims to enhance the use of blockchain technology in commodity finance, targeting a market valued at approximately $142 trillion. Additionally, notable strategic advisors have joined the team to support growth in capital markets and commodities. The transaction involves significant share allocations for Streamex shareholders and is expected to accelerate the combined company's technological scale and market influence.

Potential Positives

Successful completion of a share exchange transaction that forms a combined company focused on the tokenization of real-world assets, enhancing their market position.

Appointment of experienced executives from both BioSig and Streamex to lead the combined company, providing strong industry expertise for future growth.

Strategic advisor additions, including significant figures from the commodities and finance sectors, which can enhance the company's strategic direction and networking opportunities.

Potential Negatives

The share exchange transaction results in existing BioSig shareholders holding only 25% of the fully diluted shares post-transaction, which may dilute their ownership and influence in the combined company.

The requirement for shareholder approval introduces uncertainty regarding the completion of the transaction, which could impact investor confidence.

The forward-looking statements caution about various risks and uncertainties, including potential difficulties in realizing the benefits of the transaction and compliance with Nasdaq listing criteria, which may create skepticism about future performance.

FAQ

What is the purpose of the BioSig and Streamex merger?

The merger aims to specialize in the tokenization of real-world assets, focusing on bringing commodities on-chain.

Who will lead the combined company after the merger?

Mr. Henry McPhie, Co-Founder and CEO of Streamex, will serve as the Chief Executive Officer of the combined company.

What is the expected outcome for Streamex shareholders?

Streamex shareholders will receive 75% of the fully diluted BioSig common stock, subject to shareholder approval.

What is Streamex's role in the commodities market?

Streamex aims to revolutionize commodity finance by developing tokenization infrastructure for commodity markets.

Who are the key strategic advisors in this merger?

Mr. Frank Giustra and Mr. Mathew August have joined as strategic advisors, bringing significant industry expertise.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BSGM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 14 institutional investors add shares of $BSGM stock to their portfolio, and 2 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



Los Angeles, CA and Vancouver, BC, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



BioSig Technologies, Inc.



(Nasdaq: BSGM) ("BioSig") and



Streamex Exchange Corporation



("Streamex"), collectively referred to as the combined company, today announced successful completion of the previously disclosed share exchange transaction and executive leadership changes, forming a company specializing in the tokenization of real-world assets, with a focus on bringing commodities on-chain.







Key Highlights of the Transaction:









Streamex Exchange Corporation, a British Columbia corporation, will become a wholly owned subsidiary of BioSig through an exchange of outstanding shares of Streamex for new shares of BioSig common stock.



Streamex Exchange Corporation, a British Columbia corporation, will become a wholly owned subsidiary of BioSig through an exchange of outstanding shares of Streamex for new shares of BioSig common stock.



The combined company will be led by Mr. Henry McPhie, Co-Founder and CEO of Streamex, who will serve as Chief Executive Officer and join the Board of Directors, guiding the organization through its next phase of growth.



The combined company will be led by Mr. Henry McPhie, Co-Founder and CEO of Streamex, who will serve as Chief Executive Officer and join the Board of Directors, guiding the organization through its next phase of growth.



Mr. Morgan Lekstrom, Co-Founder and Chairman of Streamex, will serve as Chairman of the Board of the combined company.



Mr. Morgan Lekstrom, Co-Founder and Chairman of Streamex, will serve as Chairman of the Board of the combined company.



Mr. Anthony Amato, current CEO of BioSig, will transition from his role as Chief Executive Officer and continue to support the combined company as a member of its Board of Directors.



Mr. Anthony Amato, current CEO of BioSig, will transition from his role as Chief Executive Officer and continue to support the combined company as a member of its Board of Directors.



Of highlight, Streamex is strategically positioned within the US$142.851 trillion global commodity market, aiming to unlock new value by bringing commodities on-chain through secure and scalable real world asset tokenization solutions.







Together, Henry and Morgan with Anthony’s support will lead the combined company through its next phase of strategic growth, bringing deep industry expertise and a shared vision for transforming the future of real-world asset tokenization in the commodities space.





CEO of the combined company Henry McPhie commented, “This is a landmark moment for Streamex and a major step forward for the tokenization industry. Joining forces with BioSig and entering the public markets will position us to accelerate growth, scale our technology and expand our influence within the tokenization and commodities industries. I am extremely proud of what the Streamex and BioSig team has been able to accomplish so far and am excited for what is to come.”







Strategic Advisor Additions:







Mr. Frank Giustra has agreed to join as a Strategic Investor and Advisor on Commodities.







Founder of Wheaton Precious Metals ($37B)



Founder of Wheaton Precious Metals ($37B)



Founder of GoldCorp, acquired by Newmont ($57B)



Founder of GoldCorp, acquired by Newmont ($57B)



Founder of LionsGate Films ($2B)







Mr. Mathew August has agreed to join as a Strategic Advisor on US Capital Markets.







Executive Chairman of Atlas Capital Partners a New York, NY based single family office investment firm and merchant bank



Executive Chairman of Atlas Capital Partners a New York, NY based single family office investment firm and merchant bank



Active Venture Capitalist with significant investments within the Defense Tech, FinTech, Aerospace and other diversified industries









About Streamex Exchange Corporation







Streamex is a real-world asset (RWA) tokenization company focused in the commodities space. With the goal to bring commodity markets on chain, Streamex has developed primary issuance and exchange infrastructure that will revolutionize commodity finance. Streamex is led by a group of highly successful and seasoned executives from financial, commodities and blockchain industries.





Streamex believes the future of finance lies in tokenization, innovative investment strategies, and decentralized markets. By merging advanced financial technologies with blockchain transparency, Streamex has created infrastructure and solutions that enhance liquidity, accessibility, and efficiency. Streamex’s goal is to bridge the gap between traditional finance and the digital economy, unlocking new opportunities for investors and institutions worldwide.







Terms of Share Exchange









In exchange for 100% of their shares of Streamex, existing Streamex shareholders will be entitled to receive 75% of the fully diluted BioSig common stock outstanding on the date of the share exchange agreement. Initially, upon the closing, pursuant to Nasdaq listing rules, the Streamex shareholders will be entitled to receive 19.9% of the outstanding BioSig common stock pre-transaction. BioSig will then seek a vote of its current shareholders to approve the transaction; if such approval is obtained, the Streamex shareholders will have the right to receive in the aggregate the full number of shares of BioSig common stock equaling 75% of the fully diluted BioSig common stock pre-transaction.



In exchange for 100% of their shares of Streamex, existing Streamex shareholders will be entitled to receive 75% of the fully diluted BioSig common stock outstanding on the date of the share exchange agreement. Initially, upon the closing, pursuant to Nasdaq listing rules, the Streamex shareholders will be entitled to receive 19.9% of the outstanding BioSig common stock pre-transaction. BioSig will then seek a vote of its current shareholders to approve the transaction; if such approval is obtained, the Streamex shareholders will have the right to receive in the aggregate the full number of shares of BioSig common stock equaling 75% of the fully diluted BioSig common stock pre-transaction.



After shareholder approval, if obtained, current BioSig shareholders and holders of common stock equivalents will hold 25% of the fully diluted BioSig common stock outstanding.







Effective immediately, the Board of Directors of the combined company will be comprised of six members, four designated by BioSig, who are Anthony Amato, Chris Baer, Donald F. Browne, Steven E. Abelman and two designated by Streamex, who are Mr. McPhie and Mr. Lekstrom (who will also be Chairman of the combined company’s board).





To the extent required by NASDAQ’s change of control rules and regulations, the combined company will file an initial listing application for its common stock.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions, and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. It is possible that our actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements, depending on factors including whether we will be able to realize the benefits of the transaction described herein, whether shareholder approval of the transaction will be obtained and whether we will be able to maintain compliance with Nasdaq’s listing criteria in connection with the described transaction and otherwise. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause our actual results to differ from those contained in forward-looking statements, see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the section titled “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on April 15, 2025. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise our forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.