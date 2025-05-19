BIOSIG TECHNOLOGIES Earnings Results: $BSGM Reports Quarterly Earnings

BIOSIG TECHNOLOGIES ($BSGM) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported earnings of -$0.14 per share, missing estimates of -$0.05 by $0.09. The company also reported revenue of $0, equaling estimates of $0 by $0.
BIOSIG TECHNOLOGIES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 14 institutional investors add shares of BIOSIG TECHNOLOGIES stock to their portfolio, and 2 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- LEGACY INVESTMENT SOLUTIONS, LLC added 3,603,173 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,368,727
- LEGACY WEALTH MANAGMENT, LLC/ID added 2,613,335 shares (+72.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,571,137
- CAMBRIDGE INVESTMENT RESEARCH ADVISORS, INC. added 241,447 shares (+966.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $145,157
- ROSSBY FINANCIAL, LCC added 172,000 shares (+61.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $103,406
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 90,061 shares (-58.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $54,144
- BERNARD WEALTH MANAGEMENT CORP. removed 74,194 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $44,605
- UBS GROUP AG added 70,703 shares (+305.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $42,506
