BioSig Technologies (BSGM) Price Target Increased by 900.00% to 56.10

The average one-year price target for BioSig Technologies (NasdaqCM:BSGM) has been revised to 56.10 / share. This is an increase of 900.00% from the prior estimate of 5.61 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 50.50 to a high of 63.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17,608.33% from the latest reported closing price of 0.32 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 68 funds or institutions reporting positions in BioSig Technologies. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 4.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BSGM is 0.00%, a decrease of 71.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 86.71% to 11,190K shares. The put/call ratio of BSGM is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Armistice Capital holds 5,600K shares representing 59.99% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,638K shares representing 17.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,084K shares, representing an increase of 33.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSGM by 38.57% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 688K shares representing 7.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 500K shares, representing an increase of 27.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSGM by 44.12% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 566K shares representing 6.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 324K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Biosig Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BioSig Technologies is a medical technology company commercializing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals (www.biosig.com).

