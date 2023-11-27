Biosig Technologies (BSGM) Price Target Increased by 38.89% to 5.74

The average one-year price target for Biosig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) has been revised to 5.74 / share. This is an increase of 38.89% from the prior estimate of 4.13 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.30 to a high of 6.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1,676.87% from the latest reported closing price of 0.32 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 70 funds or institutions reporting positions in Biosig Technologies. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 2.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BSGM is 0.00%, a decrease of 54.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.08% to 6,723K shares. The put/call ratio of BSGM is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,084K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 854K shares, representing an increase of 21.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSGM by 28.30% over the last quarter.

Advisor Resource Council holds 1,078K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 901K shares, representing an increase of 16.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSGM by 46.31% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 566K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 566K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSGM by 60.28% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 500K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 496K shares, representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSGM by 5.45% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 324K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 146K shares, representing an increase of 55.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSGM by 34.63% over the last quarter.

Biosig Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BioSig Technologies is a medical technology company commercializing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals (www.biosig.com).

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.