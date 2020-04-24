BioSig Submits IND To FDA For Phase II Trials On Potential COVID-19 Treatment

(RTTNews) - BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) said Friday that its subsidiary ViralClear Pharmaceuticals submitted an Investigational New Drug or IND Application to the Food and Drug Administration for its Phase II clinical trial with Merimepodib as a treatment for COVID-19.

The placebo-controlled Phase II clinical trial calls for 20 planned patients from three Mayo Clinic sites. Data from the Phase II trial is expected within three months of the commencement of the trial.

Upon approval from the FDA to commence, the company will conduct the Phase II clinical trial at Mayo Clinic.

